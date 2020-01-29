The surprise visit that was worth its cause

By: Kidega Livingstone

Israeli Ambassador, Pro. Taban Lolyong and Managing Editor. Mr Odonog

It was a surprise visit but which was worth the occasion when the Israel ambassador to South Sudan paid a courtesy call to Juba Monitor Newspaper where he was welcomed by the Managing Editor, Odongo Odoyo at the time he was attending to one of the leading academicia, Prof. Lolyiong Taban who had other purposes of visiting the newspaper. Amb.Hannan Goder had a chat with the two in which Prof. Loyliong promised to launch his new book in Israel. Present during the discussion was reporter Kidega Livingston as shown in the picture below.