THE SURGE IN INFECTIONS, THEN PARTIAL LOCKDOWN

The national Task-force on COVID-19 on Tuesday slapped a partial lockdown for days not exceeding one month due to the rising cases of Corona virus. Since when this virus was first identified to be contagious and declared as a global pandemic by the World Health Organization, the affairs of life have never been the same. Things like face masks became part of our daily life and regular washing of hands. In the case of South Sudan, two things stand out to be of greater concern. The vaccines and who should be vaccinated. Another point of concern is that we are not so sure about the efficacy of these vaccines. There was a need if our people really cared for African vaccines by African doctors. The safety of our people must always be the first priority. We live in a country where most of the people are not fully aware of the threats of this virus. If the government wants the people to turn up for vaccination, they must lead the vaccination campaign because most of these people believe by seeing. The second reason why curtailing this virus is going to take time is the lack of complete knowledge about these vaccines by the public. Most people say that those who have got the jabs can still get the virus. This will make it even harder for people to come out for vaccines. As a matter of facts, if a drastic measure is not put in place, the fight against Covid-19 is not going to be easy. This virus came to stay and not for a short time, it may take years. Our people must learn to stay with this virus because that is the only hope we have. The government too must invest in health sector.