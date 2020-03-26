THE STAND IS TO WIN TOGETHER AND COLLECTIVELY

Topical Commentary

With Odongo Odoyo

The presidency has done it and the unity government came into being at a real trying time because on taking over their new mandates they came face to face with the reality of the dangerous Coronavirus commonly known as COVID-19. The thing was and is killing people around the world, the new government had to put in top gear plan of action for preventive and control measures. It was dawning to the unity government that measures being taken by other countries across the world was equally necessary for the protection of the country and the citizens. I can vouch that as a young country and a young government, they did come up with proper plan of action starting with the announcement by President Salva Kiir Mayardit that public gatherings should not be entertained to help in curd down the spread of the coronavirus. Demonstrating seriousness of the possible outbreak, the High-Level Taskforce under the chairmanship of the First Vice President Dr. Riek Machar Teny, On Monday the 23rd March 2020 met and came out with a number of intended plans of action, some already put into cause, like closing border entry points and suspending operations of international flights to Juba International Airport. The Taskforce assured the country that the measures were put in place to help medics in the prevention and spread of Coronavirus. It was also to ease congestion in possible designated areas where many travellers could be able to meet and where may be there were no possible proper screenings on arrival or departure. They more so assured the citizens not to fear anything because trucks and cargo planes with basic and essential items would be allowed in the country without hitch or hindrance. As of the last straw which makes it so obvious how coronavirus is dangerous, the Government placed the country under curfew from 8.00pm to 6.00am. Workers and employees, except those on essential services, will work from 8.00am to 1.00pm until the situation was contained and or reports from health authorities release the country from the danger of this disease. The spirit of teamwork demonstrated by the Taskforce is an indicator that the unity government was prepared to walk the talk for the well-being and the benefit of the entire nation. It is a demonstration that brothers and sisters can now come together and solve the threatening danger that could befall the nation. It is calling that each and every one should be ready to defend the country with the ability and whatever they have from any external threat like this deathful disease called coronavirus. One can now count on the neighbour and brother to stand up for the defense of the country at whatever cost. One can see that time had come when one remained a brother’s keeper. This Presidency has demonstrated and given an example which should be followed by each and every one who cherishes peace, love and unity. This is the direction which had not been there for a long time and which must be bartered to help move the country forward. Let’s fight the enemy like the coronavirus collectively and together we stand to win. (See Page 6)