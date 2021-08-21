THE SPLIT IN SPLM-IO IS NOT HEALTHY FOR PEACE

With one of the top agenda for the visiting Sudanese Prime Minister, Hamdok being the split in the SPLM-IO, there must be all reasons to believe that neighbouring means well and want lasting peace to prevail in the country and the whole region. It is now up to the warring parties within SPLM-IO to reason up and come to terms that war or splitting will not help but to further divide people through tribal and warlords’ line. The parties should consider and live within the reality with full knowledge of where the peace process came from. Self-ego and personal interests should not be used to continue confusing the general public. It took sleepless nights and long journey trekking to and fro by the leadership in search for peace. It took countries in the region and the international community to surge on to ensure the citizens were given peace that they had longed for. The journey was witnessed by hundreds if not thousands until the agreement was inked between the signatories. It would be a betrayal of that trust if the conflicts arise a fresh among the same people who sat together to bring home the much-needed peace. People must grow up and stop using others as stooges to get even with their perceived enemies. There is something called dialogue which should be used in all circumstances of disagreements. Not guns or how one is powerful with so many backing and support. One thing which all should know is that they are representing the interests of the citizens who are only interested in peace not war. The SPLM-IO mainstream has indicated willingness to dialogue. This is what other split organs should do to come to understanding for the sake of peace and the country. It is better to keep gun silence and talk to one another where there could be misunderstanding.