There was once a movie called The Good, The Bad and The Ugly. This movie is classic and very famous worldwide. The movie is a 1966 Italian epic Spaghetti Western, directed by Sergio Leone, starring Clint Eastwood as “the Good”, Lee Van Cleef as “the Bad” and Eli Wallach as “the Ugly”.

The screenplay was written by Age & Scarpelli, Luciano Vincenzoni and additional dialogue was provided by an unaccredited, Sergio Donati.

In the Italian language the movie is called “IL BUONO, IL BRUTTO, IL CATTIVO”

I am sure many of you know this movie or have watched it at least once in your life.

However, my article is not about the Good, the Bad or the Ugly, but instead I have taken another road to title my article, which I shall call, The Short, The Sweet and To The point.

I will be short and sweet as well as to the point with my writing for the month of February. It’s good to be short, sweet and to the point sometimes and leave the comment to the readers.



The shortest month of the year is the month of February, but being the shortest month of all the months does not mean that it cannot be the most productive of the year.

The Short can be used as an adjective, a noun, a verb, or as an adverb.

Well, we should not lose any time. Cut the corners, find the shortest way and come to the conclusion to get things moving in the most practical way as possible.

The Sweet can be used as an adjective and as a noun.

Make something so sweet that your community, your country and international community will be impressed with your sweet act.

To The Point can be defined as a statement, a period, not losing any time, not beating around the bush and to get the job done. Most of the homework has been done already and now is the time to act.

So therefore, the month of February should not be underestimated just because it is the shortest month of the year.

Not to forget that, every month has its own beauty as well as its own message for the month after.

For example, the month of February is a messenger for the month of March and the month of March is the beginning of spring as the earth becomes productive, as trees, flowers and grass begin to grow and when the birds and other creatures are happy, welcoming spring.

I am sure that there are good intentions, as well as new accomplishments for the Republic of South Sudan and I personally, like many people of South Sudan, would like to start the spring of 2020 with the inspiration of looking forward with hope to a new beginning.

In life we cannot have it all. We need to and we have to compromise, in order to build and leave a great legacy behind. Because when we are no longer around, how would we like to be remembered with our behavior, as well as with our actions and with our decisions?

Many good days are ahead of us and all we have to do is be a humble and visionary leader for our homeland, so that we can be a role model for the next generation.

By believing in yourself, everything is possible because everything starts within you. When you believe in yourself, you can shoot for the moon, if you miss, you will end on the stars.

By the way, I was just wondering, are we writing the history and stories of South Sudan?

The reason I am insisting on this matter is, that your history and your stories are the fundamental pillars and the foundation, as well as the spirit of your nation.

It all starts with the past lessons learned and then to decide to build your future.

With that in mind, I embrace you all.

Until next article stay safe and sound.