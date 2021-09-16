The Security is calm in the country – police

By William Madouk Garang

The South Sudan National Police Service (SSNPS) Deputy Spokespersonwho doubles as the Director of Special Protection Unit said that the general security situation in the country was peaceful and relatively calm, but only crimes related to road ambushes,Toronto boys, and child abduction remained as the threats in the country.

According to the police spokesperson, the rate of capital crimes such as armed robbery, revenge killings, communal disputes and cattle wrestling had dropped.But there were minor criminal occurrences reported in some parts of the states. And the recently renewed clashes among the two SPLM-IO factions at Magenis in Upper Nile state.

In an interview with Juba Monitor, the police Deputy Spokesman and Director of Special Protection Unit James Dak Karlo said that the security situation in the country was relatively calm and the crimes of cattle raiding, arm robbery and revenge killings had diminished.

“Actually,the general security situation in the country is very calm as well as in states, there are some minor issues that are still disturbing us, you can find that the use cattle raiding, armed robbery, revenge killings, disputes among tribes had subsided not like before and there’s also being road ambushes interception also subsided particularly after security beefed up along the road.

The major crimes, particularly in Juba, we have the problem of niggas and Toronto.There was a new scenario that had come, people were being threatened at gunpoint at night and their money, mobile phones and other valuable belongings were taken,” he added.

He also stressed that group of bandits in Eastern Equatoria state had become big threat because they raided cattle and also abducted children, they found on their way which they later exchanged with money.He added that those bandits found it to be profiteering business.

Karlo also said they had intercepted some truckers connected to human trafficking to Mediterranean Sea via Juba,saying that some children were being deceived that they were going for cash work just to end up being sexually exploited or recruited to be gangsters.

“Juba has become a gate way for international human trafficking, but they have been intercepted.Some were found dead in the trucks they were deceived that they were brought here to be cash labor and some are also found on their way to Khartoum and from there to Libya,” Karlo added.

He urged the community to cooperate with the security organs and the government to report any suspicious movement of bandits or rebels along the highways in Juba – Nimule and Yei – Kaya roads, so that the police could immediately intervene.