THE RULE OF LAW MUST BE OBSERVED AT ALL TIME

The judiciary is one of the three arms of the government all over the world. It deserves respect like the other two, the executive and the legislative. It has a chain of command and when one is aggrieved like any other public institutions there are channels to follow. That an armed army general with others stormed the high court in Juba on Monday and held captive at gun point the Land Registrar must be condemned in the strongest terms. The general cannot be allowed to take the law unto himself even if he was wronged. He had all the possibilities of making himself heard in a more modern and better way than what transpired at the high court which also serves as the office of the chief justice. It could have taken the general very little time to draw the attention of the chief justice and have his matter sorted out. Land cases are very sensitive and need sober minds to handle. Many people have died because of land and anything that threatened the life of a person in the name of land should be handle with care and above all with reasons. It is time the administration of the judiciary take bold step not to allow an armed person in the court precincts in Juba or outside the city for the safety of judiciary employees and the public who in one way or another have matters before different courts. For the general thorough investigations to should be carried out and whoever is found wrong must be brought to face the law of the land. It is time to understand that matters of national concern cannot be handled with guns but through dialogue and where the latter failed be taken for civilized arbitration. This is how the country can move forward within the rule of law.