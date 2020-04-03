The ruins of coronavirus and the return of humanity

By Ngor Khot Garang

Sometimes I just wonder what would be the result after paying this hefty price. The lives lost world wide and the businesses shut down by the virus. What will compensate for such a great lost and for how long shall we be talking about corona virus?

The livelihood of people have been greatly affected and it would be hard to put things together. The novel coronavirus seems to be more dangerous than all the inventions of men. Some years back, life was interesting though some countries have had civil wars among themselves it was not as devastating as this virus.

The war has made many women widows, cut the lives of young people and left many children without parents. It was very hard. Some people have seen their loved ones dying and others have dug the graves of their children. Many people from that time have had great expectations about a better world where they would not bury their loved ones but a world where they would educate their children and live together in peace.

Those dreams and expectations seems to have been twisted and shattered by this life threatening virus and indeed who has any hope about tomorrow? Who knows if the virus would continue to spread or not? Since there is no proven vaccine or cure for the virus, who can guess what will happen next? It is really hard to imagine and it pains to realize the long way we have come only to be discouraged by the virus that we do not know where it originated from and the reason why it was made.

We as South Sudanese have been waiting for peace so that we sit down and rebuild our country but before we celebrate the return of peace early year after when our leaders sat down to resolve the issues which were hampering peace, we got the shocking news of corona virus. Why didn’t God give us time and space so that we celebrate our peace? This corona virus has returned us back to nothing and all the efforts seems to have been wasted. It has completely reduced us to a zero level and starting again from scratch will never be easy. We had admired many countries which were doing well economically and politically and wished our country would be like or more than those countries one day.

We have had great plans and dreams about this country and ourselves; some were planning to go abroad and study, others were about to graduate, get a job and marry and lead a happy life. Our leaders have decided to come together including the citizens to bring the change we need and add some flavors to the story of South Sudan but corona virus is now standing out as one of barriers to our national and plans.

Could this be the return of humanity or should we expect something else? Maybe there is a reason why we had gone through these tribulations and I suggest we compose ourselves look at positive sides in tough situations as these.

The ravaging virus to be honest has taken the whole world by storm has brought back some of the things we have lost as human beings. We have forgotten all the past and the hatred that we used to have among ourselves and we are now united to fight one enemy.

We now cares for one another and cases of people killing themselves are not as common as they used to be before. We are fighting one enemy in the same country and facing the same risk of dying. This has brought us together and after this corona virus, things will never be the same because that is how we are going to be as a country.

This country has great potentials and it need our collective responsibility to chart it forward for the greater good of all the people of South Sudan.