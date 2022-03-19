THE ROLE OF WOMEN IN NATION BUILDING

By: Ochan David (guest)

Women are very significant strata (groups) of the society, countries that show greater concerns for the rights and involving women in its social and economic development stand a high chance to achieve democracy and stability.

This is because Women have a more cooperative, participatory style of leadership. On the other hand, men tend to have a more command and control style. Therefore, men are more task-oriented and directive, while women are more democratic and welcoming. That is often the starkest leadership difference between male and females bosses in which men provide direction for their employees, while women encourage employees to find their direction. Both styles are however valuable in different contexts.

Gender equity and women’s inclusion plays an integral role both as a litmus test and as an active variable shaping a more democratic, stabilized, and developed society; however, the Incorporation of women in the nation-building process must be done from the onset so that we can realize their potential and their hidden strength.

Gender inequality refers to an act of preventing women and girls regardless of their ability from participating in society, hence confining them to their homes, limiting their opportunities for education and employment. It is estimated that the economic impact of violence and inequalities perpetrated against women has a potential economic impact loss of about $1.5 annually.

Several reports settled that women have a range of strengths that make them a great leaders. They comprise more than half the workforce. Yet, less than 20 percent of C-suite executives are women, and only five percent of CEOs are women(global reports)

Under developing countries like South Sudan need to reconcile traditional values and beliefs with progressive ideas by involving women’s participation in order to achieve stability and economic prosperity.

Apparently, In South Sudan, women are born to be married and generate wealth for a family by paying of bride price. Although it is common across the country, these practices exist in rural areas and pastoral communities.

In ancient South Sudan, tradition and culture act as administrative principles upon which people are governed. These practices have however established an unproductive precedent that continues to erode human progress and infringes on the rights of women and girls.