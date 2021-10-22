jubamonitor@yahoo.com
Friday, October 22nd, 2021
Editorial

THE PUBLIC SHOULD BE SENSITIZED ON VISA WAIVER

Topical Commentary

With Odongo Odoyo

(Guest- Nema Juma)

Odongo Odoyo

Recently positive developments were witnessed between South Sudan and Uganda and South Sudan and Kenya over matters of Visa Waiver. Visa Waiver is such an important act for the interest of free movement and trade in the region among countries. But the reality is that the state action on the Visa Waiver is somehow questionable. Practice is telling us that South Sudanese have complained on the matters of visa Waiver as the same as Ugandans in South Sudan.

Evidently, South Sudan police is urging the citizens and foreigners to responsibly respect the legal steps as they enjoy the benefits of the visa waiver. The recentcommunication from the police on the issue of visa waiver offers very important message on why is important to sensitize the citizens on what is meant by the waiver among the countries in the region

The public voices in their various establishments should jointly with the leadership of the immigration sensitize the citizens on the actual operationalization of the wavier so that the citizens would be legally conversant and associate with the practice more easily.

The business community view the visa waiver as the key aspect for improvement and access to trade but from the aspect of practice the business community is not aware of the legal aspects associated with the visa waiver

The visa wavier is a clear demonstrate of commitment for the realization of free movement protocol by regional body, the \East Africa Community (EAC) and extend to others like IGAD and African Union.

But without proper’ sensitization on the practice of waiver a lot of illegal cases maybe witnessed among the three countries mainly South Sudan, Uganda and Kenya. Therefore the call for the authorities around the region to jointly with civil society and media to play effective role in creating public awareness on the use and importance of observing the legal steps for lawful enjoyment of the wavier services must take the centre stage and be applied for the benefit of the common-man. The good faith should not be abused and must not be used as a license to walk in and walk out without following the required immigration regulations. This is when one can enjoy his or her movements without having to worry.

