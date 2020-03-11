THE PROBLEMS WITH THE SOUTH SUDANESE MEDIA AND HOW THEY CAN BE FIXED

Topical Commentary

By Charles Lotara

It’s been almost ten years since the country attained independence. Like any other sector which has been affected by the five-year ravaging conflict, the media industry has struggled, and is still struggling to pick up. When it is acknowledgeable that the transformation of any sector does not happen overnight, there are mechanisms that can be put in place as quick as possible to set the media industry in the right developmental trajectory. But before employing the mechanisms in question, it is important to first identify the obvious challenges bedeviling the South Sudanese media. We start with the role of the government in shaping the country’s information landscape. South Sudan has an open media environment, which is the reason why there are so many radio stations and newspapers coming to the market; this is pluralism, a healthy practice for the survival of the industry in any democratic country. But there is more to merely opening the media space. There have been multiple reports of senior members of security organs assaulting and intimidating journalists during the coverage of events and consequently instilling fears in scribes. The Media Authority has repeatedly condemned such actions and warned perpetrators to desist from the same. That is positive. Nevertheless, there is a need to pass a piece of legislation which criminalizes assaults on journalists and brings perpetrators to justice. The second problem is the media themselves. I have a feeling that most local media houses, except commercial radio stations, do market survey on the news consumption habits of their audience. With the emergence of technology and possession of smartphones, most people, especially the youths, access news on the internet from the comfort of wherever they might be. Very few people have time to walk to the streets and buy printed copies of a newspaper, unless such paper carries an extraordinary front page story of the day. It is not the problem of the government that a media house is not digitalized, they should figure it out for themselves. This is the 21st century and embracing technology is not an option but a must for a media organization that plans to remain relevant to the audience. Equally important, the work conditions of journalists should be improved. It is not a secret that every worker needs motivation to execute his or her duty effectively. Seemingly, this is not the case at our newsrooms and it is just the right reason why very qualified journalists evade the profession for better paying roles like public relations manager or communication directors. As a result, underqualified journalists get the job and find solace in what a more senior scribe may not. Finally, editors are not being true to their responsibilities. While mistakes are difficult to avoid, some more obvious ones can. The emergence of glaring mistakes, which are also seen on the State television in form of spelling errors is just a confirmation that newsroom editors are not committed to their work, and this must change. No reader or viewer wants his or her intelligence insulted by bumping into wrong spellings. The problems are more with the media themselves than the government.