jubamonitor@yahoo.com
Wednesday, March 11th, 2020
HomeOpinionEditorialTHE PROBLEMS WITH THE SOUTH SUDANESE MEDIA AND HOW THEY CAN BE FIXED
EditorialOpinion

THE PROBLEMS WITH THE SOUTH SUDANESE MEDIA AND HOW THEY CAN BE FIXED

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitorno commentNo tags
Odongo Odoyo

Topical Commentary

By Charles Lotara

It’s been almost ten years since the country attained independence. Like any other sector which has been affected by the five-year ravaging conflict, the media industry has struggled, and is still struggling to pick up. When it is acknowledgeable that the transformation of any sector does not happen overnight, there are mechanisms that can be put in place as quick as possible to set the media industry in the right developmental trajectory. But before employing the mechanisms in question, it is important to first identify the obvious challenges bedeviling the South Sudanese media. We start with the role of the government in shaping the country’s information landscape. South Sudan has an open media environment, which is the reason why there are so many radio stations and newspapers coming to the market; this is pluralism, a healthy practice for the survival of the industry in any democratic country. But there is more to merely opening the media space. There have been multiple reports of senior members of security organs assaulting and intimidating journalists during the coverage of events and consequently instilling fears in scribes. The Media Authority has repeatedly condemned such actions and warned perpetrators to desist from the same. That is positive. Nevertheless, there is a need to pass a piece of legislation which criminalizes assaults on journalists and brings perpetrators to justice. The second problem is the media themselves. I have a feeling that most local media houses, except commercial radio stations, do market survey on the news consumption habits of their audience. With the emergence of technology and possession of smartphones, most people, especially the youths, access news on the internet from the comfort of wherever they might be. Very few people have time to walk to the streets and buy printed copies of a newspaper, unless such paper carries an extraordinary front page story of the day. It is not the problem of the government that a media house is not digitalized, they should figure it out for themselves. This is the 21st century and embracing technology is not an option but a must for a media organization that plans to remain relevant to the audience. Equally important, the work conditions of journalists should be improved. It is not a secret that every worker needs motivation to execute his or her duty effectively. Seemingly, this is not the case at our newsrooms and it is just the right reason why very qualified journalists evade the profession for better paying roles like public relations manager or communication directors. As a result, underqualified journalists get the job and find solace in what a more senior scribe may not. Finally, editors are not being true to their responsibilities. While mistakes are difficult to avoid, some more obvious ones can. The emergence of glaring mistakes, which are also seen on the State television in form of spelling errors is just a confirmation that newsroom editors are not committed to their work, and this must change. No reader or viewer wants his or her intelligence insulted by bumping into wrong spellings. The problems are more with the media themselves than the government.

Leave a Response

You Might Also Like

Opinion

Life is still worth living

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
By Ngor Khot Garang Some days ago when I was rummaging through my shelf for a religious book to read as I always do every Sunday. This title caught my attention from a Jehovah Witness Magazine, Watchtower, it read. "Is life worth living?" The magazine was specifically written for people who have lost hope in life. When I settled down to read the full content, I was touched beyond reasonable doubt but I said to myself "Life is still worth living despite what we are going through just because we are...
EditorialOpinion

WRANGLES WITHIN CHURCH, BAD REFLECTION ON TRUE CHRISTIANITY

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
Disagreement is a normal phenomenon within any human societal setup. However, the path taken to address such a disagreement is what makes a difference, that is, it can either make or break the community in which we live. Once the abode of peace, love and tranquility, the church has become something else, and man’s quest for God has gone awry. The Archdiocese of Juba has been at the center of such a controversy since the appointment of Rev Stephen Ameyu Mulla as Archbishop by Pope Francis last year. Ground for...
Opinion

Let driving be for those well-trained and licensed

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
By Agar Mayor Gai-Makoon Aside from losing lives from road ambushes, night attacks, and inter-communal conflicts and in the hands of unknown gunmen, the civil population of this country has also found cars and motorbikes life-taking. And to make matters worse, it is on the roads of our city and others where most people on daily bases lose lives and if so, fortunate enough, one finds their leg, arm or the head fatally injured or broken. One would ask why this happens yet there is a proper system and training...
error: Content is protected !!