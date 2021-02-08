THE POWER PLAY AT JUBA AIRPORT SHOULD STOP

An institution like an airport is not something to be played with. Those who are charged with managing Juba International Airport should clearly know and understand this because this is the first image of the country for whoever is entering or leaving it. That two or more centres of power are seen to be in playing cannot be allowed because it sends a bad or wrong signal to the outside world. Changing the time zone was a collective government decision. Affecting it should equally be collectively done.

The scenario that was at the airport last week is something that should not be encouraged. One person decided to issue acircular to all airlines’ operators and staff without consultation. Airlines have programs and schedules which must be observed. They need enough time to reschedule their flights. It is not for one person to wake up and decide for them what to do without consulting them. The consultation makes it easy for planning. This kind of decision can make it worse for both passengers and airlines at a time like this when the government would wish to collect all in the form of taxes to alleviate the current economic situation.

For the success of any institution, there must be trust to know and honour that no single person can succeed if there is no collectivity. Both the civil aviation and airport authorities should sing with the same tune because they are there to serve the country not for their own personal gain but for the well-being of the general public who are actually their employers. How can an individual wake up and make decisions that involve the country without consultation? There are reasons to believe that someone is or was trying to outwit the other which is a dangerous move for an institution that is charged with the responsibilities of service delivery.