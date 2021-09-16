THE ORDER SHOULD REMAIN FOREVER

Topical Commentary

With Odongo Odoyo

I was thinking loudly how it was possibleand appropriate that the operation mop criminals along Juba-Nimule had rounded up 17 security officers who were now waiting to face the law of the land for diverting their protection of the civilians and their property to crime of ambushing, robbing and killing without care. I was touched to learn that within this short period of time, these officers who had sometimes turned themselves to unknown gunmen were entrusted but they did not trust their own oath of office. I was equally consoled that truck-drivers who had started giving the general public a sleepless night had accepted to consider their standoff and were actually bringing in goods that were much needed in the local market for public use. I think l want to encourage the public to work closely with the good side of the security organs to mop-off all bad elements who had caused mayhem along this highway and others in the country. It is possible to bring sanity in the public domain if collectively we worked for the same cause knowing that security must start from you and by you. So, peace and security are possible if and when the public and the public officers play their roles to ensure the existence of the same. Let the issues of insecurity by known or unknown gunmen be a thing of the past. Let the flow of traffic and road users be prominent on the dairy of the security operations in the country as having been promised by the top notch in the country and security set-up. If the situation can be brought to normal at a very short and reasonable period oftime then it can be brought to a full-stop with a well long-term plan of action which would ensure that such cases did not exist anymore. I know the man at the helm, the Inspector General of Police (IGP) MajakAkecMalok is a no nonsense man who himself led the first fact finding operation to clean off the highway of criminals. His efforts are yielding fruits and his officers have only one duty of following his footsteps to stamp out the criminals, be they members of the public. We are all walking on the same journey to have a peaceful country within the order of the law and without cohesion but with all respect and dignity of human beings which must be respected within the constitution of the country.It is in the public domain that nobody will come here and make it better for us to live in. It is for you and me and for all of us to play our roles of developing this nation and putting it where we want to see it to be. Even those from outside having key role in the peace process will be here and go back but the present and future stability remains in the hands of the citizens. This is why each and every individual should not assume and expect someone from outside to turn the direction to make that positive move. Take your role and do it now.