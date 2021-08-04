The nothingness of 2020 predisposes 2021 to cumulative hardships

By Malek Arol Dhieu.

The year 2020 was a year of manifold crises, viz. pandemic, economic, flood and hunger crises and all these crises haven’t lasted in 2020. But rather were carried on to the fresh year 2021. The arrival of 2020 was prominently longed for by all South Sudanese as the RT-GoNU was set to be formed as early as February, and upon its formation, improvements in all sectors were highly anticipated. Before long after the formation, Coronavirus interfered with other progresses due to uniform lockdowns initiated by almost all the countries and reduced activities to comply with COVID-19 preventive measures. The international peace mediators having the role of compelling the warring parties were left with no option rather than waiting for the relaxation of the lockdown to avoid being charged of breakage of COVID-19 preventive measures. The lack of financial budgets for peace implementation have been delaying implementation until present, but the prominent delay now comes from the renewed embargo on South Sudan by the UN Security Council when South Sudan was in final preparations to graduate the unified forces. Economic crises have become part of life and have fixed themselves in our brains as no year is missed without being talked about and felt by the citizens though their feeling isn’t uniform because there’re those who don’t ask for last prices in markets and those who don’t even think of buying anything because of lack of money. All these crises have chained South Sudanese to chase and act on their 2020 plans, and because of that, the year is measuredworthless. It is, on the other hand, considered as the year of changes as it has taught the rich to eat without laps for the poor to feed on, thus, subjecting the poor to much more nutritive sufferings than ever before. It has also interfered with maximum uprightness of health professionals to render services while remembering medical ethics as most health professionals in the fight against COVID-19 are muchly witnessed overcharging and individualizing COVID-19 monetary donations. The most annoying tragedy of COVID-19 was the alteration of academic calendars which are now believed not to be fixed again until another an uncalled-for happens to maybe fix them back to their originalities, whereas high rate of pregnancy of school girls, death tolls, scarcity of resources, loss of jobs, loss of tourism-bringing funds, stunted development, and shallowing of international ties are considered side dishes of Coronavirus as each of them could occur despite the presence or absence of Coronavirus. The nothingness of 2020 predisposes 2021 to undergo the same hardships or more if plans to make it far much better aren’t well reinforced to succeed in combating these “carry on” crises of all forms. The crises are no doubt going to increase as the new strain is reported to spread faster than the previous strains. Hunger is prominent as agriculture was badly affected by Coronavirus, flood and still-existing insecurity in the country. Although 2020 was a useless year for many people, there’re fraction of people who’ll always celebrate it in life for bringing them sudden wealth, job opportunities, wives and husbands, both national and international medical and political relationships and everything they did not have before. Ultimately, it should be taken in to accountthat no year improves itself but rather its success is deeply embedded in the previous year’s success, that is to say the success of 2021 lies in the bad reminiscences of 2020, and so does its failure.

The author is a medical student, University of Juba.

