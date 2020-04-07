jubamonitor@yahoo.com
Tuesday, April 7th, 2020
Opinion

The Nile: A River that needs to be known understood and protected by all [Part 8]

By Francis W. Wani.

After discussing the main characteristics of river Nile that is to say, the source, the terminus the length and width including speed and volume, we are now going to discuss about the tributaries which contribute some enormous amount of water for the sustainable flow of the Nile in the upstream section of the river. The upstream section consists of countries such as Burundi, Rwanda, Uganda and South Sudan. We can on certain date talk briefly about Tanzania although it is both in the Nile Basin and in the Southern African Development Community (SADC).We shall as well talk about Kenya because of its rivers that flow into Lake Victoria.

Again depending on where you are standing and on what political and geographical location you are standing at, the river Nile has many tributaries as it flows out from Burundi and Rwanda through Uganda, South Sudan, Sudan and finally into Egypt .The names and  some of the significant features of these tributaries will be mentioned. This is done simply to illuminate our minds and motivate and inspire us to do more studies about the tributaries of River Nile so as to deepen and widen our knowledge and understanding of the nature and the status of the Nile.

The first tributary of River Nile comes from the Republic of Burundi. There are many small rivers in Burundi flowing into what came to be known as river Nile. But the most important ones are two. These are as follows; the First River which flows into Kagera River in Burundi is Ruvubu River. It is said to be about four hundred kilometres long. The second tributary that flows into Kagera is Nyawarongo River. The length of this river is not known but it is a very important river which contributes much water into Kagera.

The second tributary of river Nile comes from Republic of Rwanda. There are many small and medium rivers which flow into what is now river Nile. But the most important one is one. And this is what is called Nyabarongo.This sounds like the same river which is also found in Burundi. We need to do more research to ascertain as to which is which.

The third tributary of River Nile comes from the Republic of Uganda. There are as well many of them. Uganda is probably the only country in the Nile basin which has the highest number of tributaries of the Nile although they are small. Due to lack of data and information, we are going to mention only three. The first river which is known to the author of this article is River Aswa. This river flows into the Nile just before Karuma Bridge. It enters the Nile from the eastern side of the river. The second tributary of River Nile inside Uganda is river Semliki. This River flows into the Nile from Southern part of Uganda. It first flows into Lake Edward and then into Lake Albert. The third tributary of river Nile inside Uganda is Anyama.This River lies entirely inside Uganda but it enters the Nile inside South Sudan. Before it enters the Nile, it briefly becomes a border between Uganda and South Sudan at Nimule.

The fourth tributary of River Nile which flows into River Nile is from the Republic of South Sudan. There are many rivers which flow into the River Nile. But the most important ones are eight. Five on the eastern side of the river and two on the western side of the river and six on the eastern side of the Nile.

The first tributary of river Nile inside South Sudan from Eastern side is Anyama River. This river is entirely inside Uganda but it enters the Nile inside South Sudan about approximately two kilometres inside South Sudan.

The second tributary of River Nile inside South Sudan on the eastern side is Aswa River. This also comes from Uganda South Sudan border around Imatong Mountains but it is about thirty kilometres inside South Sudan from Nimule.

The third tributary of River Nile inside South Sudan on the eastern side is Kineti River. This river originates slightly at Uganda –South Sudan border just from Imatong border. This river does not enter the river directly but it enters through other wetlands or swarms around Mangala area.

The fourth tributary of river Nile inside South Sudan in river Zaraf River just some few kilometres inside Sudd area. This river is just inside Sudd wetlands but why it is included into this landscape is because of its contribution to the hydrology of the Nile.

The fifth and the last river inside South Sudan on the eastern side of South Sudan is Sobat River. This river originates inside Ethiopian Highlands. This river enters the Nile just some few kilometres from Malakal town.

On the western side of the river inside South Sudan, we have two very important rivers which both enter the Nile. One enters the Nile in Sudd are and the other enters the Nile just after Sudd wetlands

The first of tributary of river Nile inside South Sudan on western side is Yei River which later on known as Mundri River. This River enters the Nile at a place called Shambe just few kilometres from Sudd wetlands.

The second tributary inside South Sudan on western side inside South Sudan is Bahr el Ghazal and Bahr el Arab which forms a single river known as Bahr El Ghazal River. This enters river Nile just few kilometres north of Sudd wetlands in the side of the river known as White Nile.

In conclusion there are many rivers which contribute much water both from eastern and western sides of the Nile. The ones we have just mentioned are only those we have some information about otherwise there are many others whose names we do not know.

I would like to recommend that let us use this piece of information as an ice breaker. In other words, let us use this information as a first step to lead us to the real and complete knowledge of the total number of the tributaries of the River Nile. After knowing these facts, we shall then be in good position to understand the river Nile we are talking about.

