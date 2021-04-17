THE NAGGING WITH A PURPOSE

Topical Commentary

With Odongo Odoyo

Something was nagging my friend and colleague Emma who had remained silent for the better part of the morning. I am always careful not to cross his path when in this kind of mood. I was not going to fall into his trap because for me l was full of joy and happiness after my friend, Simon Soro Kenyi, elder of the Yangwara Community and Paramount Chief of Rokon Payam, Juba County Central Equatoria State, came to confide in me that he had reached 100 plus years in life and what he was doing now was to empower the youth with wisdom. We joyed together before he left. Then l turned to my friend Emma who was still in the same mood. I found out that he was in this mood because of matters beyond his control. My friend was in the world of donation. He was wondering why there are so many donations being pronounced by both local and international communities but the common-man’s life did not change afoot. What could be happening with donor funds? He told me that his attention had been drawn by the massive donation of 95 Million USD to WFP. He was telling me that since the outbreak of coronavirus and since the flood hit parts of the country, so many institutions have been announcing their donations to this or that cause but no tangible or strong visible action can be seen taking shape. Some donated basic commodities even foodstuff have found their ways in the public market being sold and not being distributed to the needy as required. If only these figures were compiled together and released together to do something, then something big could be done but as the way things are now, the donor would prefer to deal with direct victims through some of their own agents which makes it impossible for accountability by on behalf of the recipients by the government who should know what is being injected, for what and where. Emma was not happy that the donors were only spoon feeding the authority with figures without presenting the actual or the real cash. He was also concerned that of the announced funds almost 80 percent were used on logistics and salaries for expatriates who are mostly from the donor source(s). The donation or the funding should be seen to being used immediately and the management of the usage should include part of the recipients who should be properly represented to identify their priorities and needs instead of being dictated and directed by the givers. This is what my friend and colleague think about the regular announcements of large figures which are not seen by naked eyes but which are always figures on papers. What about you what do you think. Are these figures on papers and are they properly used transparently and accountably?