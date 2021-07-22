jubamonitor@yahoo.com
Thursday, July 22nd, 2021
HomeOpinionEditorialTHE MUSLIMS’ CELEBRATION FOR PEACE
Editorial

THE MUSLIMS’ CELEBRATION FOR PEACE

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitorNo tags

Muslims started celebrating the Eid Al-Adha on Tuesday by calling for peace to prevail in the country. The event celebrated worldwide brings togetherMuslimfaithful to cherish and share with others particularly, the less fortunate. Peace is what they are calling for so that each individual could go about doing their businesses. One thing which came out of the celebration is the issue of insecurity. A number of the Muslim communities have ran away to other countries for fear of the past crisis. The call for peace means that the government should not relent in the fight against insecurity and should not give a chance to another crisis to be witnessed like it happened in the past. It is true that every citizen need to have peace to be able to go about their daily chore without worry. It is the unity government that must bring the confidence to the common-man and nothing would prevent them from their work to develop their lives and the country at large. A series of banditry and criminal activities are still being witnessed in some parts of the country where killing by cattle raiders are common. Unknown gunmen are so common that some areas are out of bound to the public for fear of being attacked. While security has been beefed up in these areas, there still persist a number of cases that need to be looked at with the aim of restoring peace in all parts of the nation. There is nothing permanent including insecurity which made some citizens ran away. The call by the Muslim community for them to come back and help build the country is timely since peace is being felt although still not complete as would be the normal requirement in the country.

You Might Also Like

Editorial

AGE IS JUST BUT A NUMBER

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
Topical Commentary With Odongo Odoyo Odongo Odoyo They always say that age is just but a number but coming to reality, we sometime feel like forgetting that each minute that passes we are all growing old by adding one more day in our lives. This the fact and the truth we must live with no matter what we think in the inner me and you. A good friend reminded me by sending me post over what we regularly discuss whenever we meet This time it was about age and the...
Editorial

LAND GRABBING MUST BE STOPPED

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
The phenomenal of land grabbing in the country particularly around Juba is not a new happenings. There are so many cases that some have ended up resulting in death of people. These land grabbing cases should be given special attention but what is more worrying is the way they are being handled by the grabbers themselves. It beats all logic how they end up using well-armed people or goons who are unpredictably licensed or not to carry guns and other sophisticated and crude weapons. The government should put to a...
Editorial

NATIONAL OLYMPIC TEAM TO JAPAN NEEDS SUPPORT

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
The National team to the Japan Olympic left the country yesterday for a grueling show with other countries of the world. They need all support back home although most of the disciplines will be taken in empty stadiums due to the coronavirus which is reported to be on the increase in Tokyo. They will be joined by senior government officials who will also take their time to hold side talks with other officials and counterparts from different countries. As a country, there is need to keep monitoring the performance of...
error: Content is protected !!