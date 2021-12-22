THE MURDER OF A NEONATE IN TORIT

By Malek Arol Dhieu (Guest)

Among the souls against which RIPs were written in Torit was the soul of an innocent child born and killed on the same day by its mother. It is sad that I write this commentary with tears in my eyes, mourning for the death of an innocent neonate whose life was cut too short by the very person who endured the pain of nine months and one laborious day of delivery. The mother of the baby admitted that she murdered it because her husband, who shoulders the responsibility of providing livings had joined the National Salvation Front in the bush and that nobody would provide her lactating needs alongside baby’s. Can you just imagine? Imagine underestimating her presence to such an extent she killed her own child because of her husband’s absence to take his provisional role. The blame can be fragmented into three; one for the government, another for parents and the other for the faction. The state government should be blamed for not having extended health awareness and services so that delivering mothers are taken to hospitals for good care. If this mother had delivered in the hospital, she shouldn’t have gotten a chance to kill her innocent baby and so, the hours or days of searching for a killing ground would have made her develop some love for the baby. The parents themselves should be blamed for not having prepared delivery packages and upkeeps before the husband rebelled so that tragedies such as this could be hinted. Lastly, the NAS faction should be blamed for its continuous violation of the Revitalized Peace Agreement signed by all the warring parties. If the NAS had joined the other warring parties in the implementation of peace, which faction again in the bush would have the husband of this woman defected to? Finally, to mothers and fathers, some newborns are crowned with luck in the wombs to liberate their parents from the chains of poverty, and that, worries shouldn’t drive you closer to dehumanization.