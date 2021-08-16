THE MONSTER OF OPEN LETTERS

Topical Commentary

With Odongo Odoyo

A friend who is an opinion scriber came up with a topic of the mushrooming and what is flooding in the media outlets in the name of “open” letters. He wanted to know from me if l understood the meaning of this monster which was taking the media by storm without boundaries and in most cases without following the media required ethics. In most cases these so called open letters that do not get to main stream media ends up in other outlets. The only problem is that most of them are scandalous with so many innuendoes which are properly the subject of libel. It is only that the law of libel is not being applied effectively. I told my friend how l understood the self centred and name calling opinions. If it is not those then others end up being purely public relations which is full of praise and achievements of individuals. This class is not bad if the service offered is for public interests. It is not only proper if the material is meant to hoodwink the public from seeing the reality or the naked truth about the subject. Mostly this is done by community where their man or woman is either faced with negative or positive agenda. It all depends. There are opinions that are not for public service delivery but which are meant to draw the attention of the appointing authorities of how “our man or woman” is good and fit for this or that position. Job creation and appointment are and this is the truth, and must go through competitive selection. The selection of the candidates must conform to the threshold of the required criteria with that particular institution not otherwise or any use of shortcut. My friend listen to me and told me that there was a trend which must stop that when anyone want to be somewhere they must use the media to malign, malign or use community back-up to reach their goals. Which country or society can develop with people favoured with management of the socio-economic affairs? It is high time that appointments should not be influenced but apportioned on merits and proper qualifications in every and all sectors. The era of open letters supporting an individual must come to an end and let the right people be defended by their own service delivery to the public. Not because they have the support or the eras of well-placed personalities but because they can manage those docket with any minimal supervision for the well-being of the nation. The gospel we should all preach is not to be supportive of abortive cause. People should stand up to work and commit themselves in what they can do professionally without relying on favours from others. Time is now that proper and adequate ways of accelerating national issues must be applied. Not seeking shortcuts through other unrecognized means of communication.