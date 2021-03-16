The longer we anticipate the vaccine, the higher the cases surge

By Malek Arol Dhieu

Countries that have rushed to buy the vaccine now have their cases slowed down and have resumed their normal activities as usual. It is 4 months now or so after the vaccine was developed and put in market but other countries severely affected by the virus are not seen serious about buying the vaccine. South Sudan, though not serious, has cut its teeth to buying the vaccine soon, going as far as mentioning AstraZeneca vaccine as the proven vaccine to use for vaccinating South Sudanese. The news was good and it spread faster like fire in summer grass, covering the whole country in a short period of time as it was published in many newspapers and discussed in many radio stations. Weeks have passed by without a step seen taken by the government towards bringing the vaccine in the country as agreed to be brought soon. Now that the number of cases is climbing up together with deaths, should we say that those contracting and dying of COVID-19 should have died when vaccinated so that they have a message to tell in heaven that they have been cared for, but because of the criticality of their cases, they were unable to be helped. One of the neighboring countries in the name of Kenya has already begun the mass campaign for vaccination against COVID-19 and this sends a hopeless message to the citizens that they are being skipped with rescue. It is one of the dismaying experiences in life to see development taking place in your neighbor’s house of the same capacity with you and does not take place in your house for nothing other than lack of implementation. If it is because of limited resources, then it should not have been announced publicly to create false hope but one thing to be taken in to accounts is that humans are themselves are resources that if finished, other resources could not be unreachable. Fighting an unseen enemy needs seriousness, it needs one to act like a drowning person. A drowning person clutches at a straw to make sure he/she grasps something for rescue or cries out for help. Many patients becoming asymptomatic does not mean the virus is unserious, it is more than serious in the sense that if it does not kill you itself, then it predisposes you to sudden death of other underlying diseases. Other countries that have achieved their stabilities earlier had their citizens forgotten the tragedies and sufferings they have gone through, but for South Sudan that was caught by the virus implementing the Revitalized Peace Agreement, the virus has bruised the healing wounds of the wars by rewidowing the widows of wars, sending more children to orphanages, occupying cemeteries with unexpected number of tombs, snatching resources that would have been allocated for other developments, creating antisocialism, stunting trades, altering academic calendars, prolonging academic successes, to mention a few. With these hindrances being created, war-affected citizens find it hard to embrace and understand their long-awaited peace. It is like a patient treated with a kidney disease while another debilitating disease awaits treatment, worries and pains do not cease easily as the body battles with the side effects of the therapeutic agents. Upon arrival of the vaccine later, the citizens should dismiss wrong beliefs in their minds that the Western world wants to weaken their immune systems with the vaccine, it is medically proven safe and efficacious to use. A few people who are reactive to it means that not all people are tolerant to the vaccine, not only this vaccine but other vaccines. Lastly, the concerned authorities should get reminded that time flies faster in such a situation than it does in a normal situation, and that, it is the right time to immunize the citizens as part of peace dissemination. Furthermore, vaccinating the citizens means getting rid of the virus and that is why every country now has resources in her belly tries harder to allocate a budget for the vaccine.

The author is a medical student, University of Juba

He can be reached at malengaroldit@gmail.com or +211922332811.