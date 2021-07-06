The Joy of Ramadan 2021 Gifts

Ochan Joram David Silvio- IR media and Communication officer.

Islamic Relief distributed the Eid Gift project consisting of clothing and shoes to 168 less fortunate children in the South Sudan capital Juba. These children wouldn’t have otherwise enjoyed Eid due to their situation.

This program is an important component of the seasonal Ramadan 2021 which provides dietary food substance during fasting and also thriving to improve decency among children who are largely isolated demographic segments in this modern error

The distribution was conducted in two separate orphanage centers such as Mahad which is an Islamic facility and a government-owned facility known as Juba Orphanage

This project made a significant impact as one can witness the joy amongst the youth who would otherwise be gloomy and isolated since they don’t have anything to celebrate the Eid festival

Before he was brought by his uncle to Mahad orphanage center, Bera (an orphan at Mahad and also a beneficiary of the Eid Gift) was living in Terekeka with his mother who survives by selling smoked fish to earn a living and also tussle to pay fees for her child. He is among four hundred children who are currently admitted to the orphanage for both academic and Islamic teaching, Bera is now in primary 8 hoping for a possible dream of becoming an Engineer in Juba.

‘’I lost my biological parents in 2016 during arm conflict in Juba and went to stay with my grandmother who disowned me, he explained ‘’ I spent most of my time in the market with street children in Terekeka, as you can see in Mahad, I, am occupied with studies and Salah(prayers)

Bera has got five pairs of clothes, some of them were distributed by Islamic Relief during the previous Eid program. ‘’ I urge donor countries to provide us toilet, food, and scholastic materials.

Islamic Relief undertakes routine assessment aims at understanding the problems hidden by the fact that orphans and vulnerable children are invisible; yet by the very nature of their situation, they are included among those that are classified as disadvantaged and poor in South Sudan. Children are subsumed within the poverty categories most often referred to such as households, communities, people – which means that there is a high tendency to focus on adult-related poverty while child problems are ignored, partly because children have little power and influence within a group that contains adults

South Sudan Orphanage has been left at the mercy of churches and international organizations to assist them with their day-to-day needs.