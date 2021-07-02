The impact of WHO Africa conference

Anna Nimiriano Editor in Chief Juba Monitor

Yesterday World Health Organization (WHO} conducted press conference online, briefed people on COVID -19 Pandemic in Africa. The Panelists were Dr. Matshidiso Moeti, WHO Regional Director for Africa. Professor Jean-Jacques Muyembe, Director-General, National Institute for Biomedical Research (INRB), Democratic Republic of the Congo and Technical Secretary of the Multisectoral Committee for the Response to COVID-19 in DRC, Professor Pontiano Kaleebu, Director MRC/Virus Research Institute (UVRI) and LSHTM Uganda Research Unit.

Participants were from African countries including journalists who were invited to understand the conditions of COVID -19 Pandemic.

During panel discussions, it was said that the Coronavirus spread in African countries due to travelling of individuals who were positive with the virus. The other reasons were preventive measures of individual’s country was not up to date.

How people follow it, depends to the efforts of government on the rules of COVID -19 Pandemic in the country. It was realized that other countries have problems in vaccinations, there were rumors on the quality of vaccines that been used in Africa and the European countries.

It was said that the vaccines are for prevention not to cure the virus. Nevertheless, it is the responsibility of the government in the country to mobilize its people to understand the important of vaccination for Coronavirus Pandemic.

Any expired vaccine is not allowed to be used. Sometimes the way it was stored made it to be in- valued. Any country should observe the expiring date or short terms of expiring.

The panelists were encouraging people to inject the vaccine in order to reduce the level of virus in the body.

For South Sudan, it was said that the data was not yet clear to know the level of those who were injected with vaccines,may be because the vaccinations are still going on.

Many questions were asked by journalists to get better understanding on challenges facing African countries.

The conference was aimed to give an opportunity to journalists to participate and ask questions on the COVID-19 pandemic.

To understand the vaccines rollout, new variants as well as other health issues in Africa.

May God bless us all.