The impact of suicide

Anna Nimiriano Editor in Chief Juba Monitor

According to the reports published in the newspapers yesterday a girl of 14 years old by the name Rebeeca Ajak Majook had committed suicide in Yirol East County. Police spokesperson in Lakes State Mr. Elijah Mabor Makuach said according to the investigation conducted, it was found that the girl had quarreled with one of the family members. Another information by the Executive Director of Yirol East County James Dhuor Apiu that, the late had quarreled with her mother, immediately she went to the bush and hanged herself.

The two above mentioned information were clear that, the reason for late Ajak’s death was due to the quarrel in the family. What caused the quarrel and for how long it had taken time is needed for more information from the family. It is unfortunate that she is already dead; it is a great loss to the family.

Such kind of death needed to be handled with care and wisdom, she was still young and the quarrel originated from the family. Death can occur to any person in different forms. What can be solved is to see how parents could handle their children in the family. They need to study the behaviors of their children very well. Some children are sensitive, when being given advice.

Others are quick in taking decision,whether it is good or bad. Parents have to be careful with such kind of children in the family and have policy on how to communicate with them. I wish the quarrel was not connection with forced or early marriage, it could have been a normalquarrel which was not expected to reach to that far.

We need to learn from this type of death and avoid unnecessary discussions. Committing suicide was only known to happen among mature people who had family issues with their partners or relatives. These days it has become common which never used to be. Above all is to have love of God. And understand the teaching of God in the family. Good Christians families have good way of approach, the parents know how to educate their children in the Christian manner.

Any person who fear God, and understand what sin is all about, cannot commit suicide. He or she will wait until time comes for them to die. Sometimes it is advisable to share family problems and get good advices from those you trust. May God rest her soul in peace?

May God bless us all.