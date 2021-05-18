The impact of Media building destroyed in Gaza

Anna Nimiriano Editor in Chief Juba Monitor

According to the Video shown, the information provided by Al Jazeera Television, Israel had destroyed the International Media building in Gaza on Saturday 15th of May 2021. It’s become hot news in the world, due to the importance of information being provided in that building to the World. The building belongs to the Media International network and Associated Press as well as other journalists and media houses including Al Jazeera. The destruction of that building is going to distort information relaying in the world and it will make some journalists even jobless. It is also going to cut communication networks and affect media development in the world.

The building was connecting thousands of journalists in the world;and making their communication and coverage easy. However, it was bada news to journalists all over the world and those who like the development of mediaindustry around the world. Many people have died and some were injured as result of collapses of that building when the area was bombed.

Israel and Palestine has been fighting for many years;and there has been no solution to that problems up to this moment. Many people might have been thinking it was their own problems, but it has become a global problem now until media building end up being destroyed. Numerous people around the world condemned Israel bombing media building and others which were not benefiting Palestinians alone but the world. Journalists who were working in that building will get it difficult now to coordinate their work and with other journalists across the world.

That is the disadvantage of conflict and more especially between Israel and Palestine, thus led into destruction of many things in Gaza including the media building, which was providing information to the world. When the building was being destroyed some people were killed within or nearby. Such are the challenges the media industry is facing today in the world, especially with countries that are having severe conflicts and wars like what is happening now with Israel, Palestine.

It is not easy to have the same building in the near future to facilitate the work of journalists in that area. The environment in Gaza now is not conducivefor any human being to live there. It’s full of dark smoke, but still journalists are seen struggling to do their work. That’s the risk situation sometimes journalists undergone across the World when covering news.

What would happen to female journalists in such a situation? That’s why there is a need always to put into consideration female journalists. Maybe few of them can take courage and protect themselves in the midst of such event.

Many journalists die in the process of covering such events like fighting. Bomb and all weapons being used don’t know who is who,but just kill any person it felt on.It was unfortunate to have such a situation in Gaza that affected media standard globally. Looking in to the event, it was giving an indication of risky journalists’ lives in the world.

Therefore, safety of Journalists is very important in covering events in war zones. It is important for them to know how to protect themselves, and that may require some training on war coverage.

May God bless us all.