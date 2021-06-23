The impact of International Day for Refugees

Anna Nimiriano Editor in Chief Juba Monitor

Sunday 20th of this month, 2021 marked International Day for Refugees in the world. It was celebrated globally to remember the life of refugees and the challenges facing them in the world. How was it celebrated, it depended on country condition with Coronavirus Pandemic. Many countries celebrated online and narrated the lives of refugees and how they left their countries. Majority of them went through challenges in the countries where they are living. Those who migrated from African countries had different problems compared to the European countries.

How are they catering for basic needs, it depends on the situation of the country? In South Sudan, many citizens migrated due to conflict in the country. the Majority of them migrated to neighboring countries like Uganda, Kenya, and Congo among others. They went in different times as the conflict erupted in different years.

There were groups that migrated during the time of Anya-Any One, others during the war between Sudan government and Sudan Peoples’ Liberation Movement (SPLM} which started in 1983. Currently, they are still living in the above mentioned countries, waiting for total peace so that they will come back to their respective areas.

They had shown interest when peace was signed in 2018; they need adequate security in the country. Insecurity in other parts of the country is not encouraging them to come, they migrated because of insecurity. They cannot come back if there is no security improvement in the country. Every South Sudanese wish peace and stability in all parts of the country. They were expecting progress in Juba and other places around Juba City.

Therefore, the government should provide accommodations, security, Health Centre, schools to refugees before arrival. They should unite them and show the interest of working together for the development in the country.

Government should improve economy to give an opportunity for refugees to return. They should work hard to reduce rate of dollars in the black market and prices of food items.Several refugees died in the camps due to hardship and Coronavirus Pandemic during those years.

However, collectively, let us maintain peace in the country.

May God bless us all.