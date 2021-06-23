jubamonitor@yahoo.com
Wednesday, June 23rd, 2021
HomeA foot for thoughtThe impact of International Day for Refugees
A foot for thought

The impact of International Day for Refugees

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitorNo tags
Anna Nimiriano Editor in Chief Juba Monitor

Sunday 20th of this month, 2021 marked International Day for Refugees in the world. It was celebrated globally to remember the life of refugees and the challenges facing them in the world. How was it celebrated, it depended on country condition with Coronavirus Pandemic.  Many countries celebrated online and narrated the lives of refugees and how they left their countries.  Majority of them went through challenges in the countries where they are living.  Those who migrated from African countries had different problems compared to the European countries.

How are they catering for basic needs, it depends on the situation of the country? In South Sudan, many citizens migrated due to conflict in the country. the Majority of them migrated to neighboring countries like Uganda, Kenya, and Congo among others. They went in different times as the conflict erupted in different years.

There were groups that migrated during the time of Anya-Any One, others during the war between Sudan government and Sudan Peoples’ Liberation Movement (SPLM} which started in 1983. Currently, they are still living in the above mentioned countries, waiting for total peace so that they will come back to their respective areas.

They had shown interest when peace was signed in 2018; they need adequate security in the country.  Insecurity in other parts of the country is not encouraging them to come, they migrated because of insecurity. They cannot come back if there is no security improvement in the country. Every South Sudanese wish peace and stability in all parts of the country. They were expecting progress in Juba and other places around Juba City.

Therefore, the government should provide accommodations, security, Health Centre, schools to refugees before arrival. They should unite them and show the interest of working together for the development in the country.

Government should improve economy to give an opportunity for refugees to return. They should work hard to reduce rate of dollars in the black market and prices of food items.Several refugees died in the camps due to hardship and Coronavirus Pandemic during those years.

However, collectively, let us maintain peace in the country.

May God bless us all.

You Might Also Like

A foot for thought

Authorities in Rumbek should look into journalists mistreatment

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
Anna Nimiriano Editor in Chief Juba Monitor The report published in the newspaper yesterday said that journalists working for Radio Good News 89 FM under the Catholic Radio Network (CRN} were mishandled. It went on saying that the police ordered them to place their belongings in front of them and they were asked to lie down until one of the police captains came. The way police treated those journalists was inhuman. It was wrong and ought to be investigated thoroughly. It is unbecoming to treat journalists in that manner while...
A foot for thought

University of Juba graduates more than 1,700 students

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
Anna Nimiriano Editor in Chief Juba Monitor On the 19th of this month 2021, the University of Juba graduated more than 1, 700 students in various colleges.  Out of which 300 were females in different colleges. It is a great achievement for the country to have fresh graduates coming to take jobs that could develop the nation. Many people had attended the ceremony; it was colorful with different decorations made at the cultural Center. President Salva Kiir Mayardit was the guest of honor and head of the state in the...
A foot for thought

Ambassador’s week(part two}

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
Anna Nimiriano Editor in Chief Juba Monitor Inthis part two story, I am going to talk about the visit of Turkey Ambassador to Juba Monitor. His Excellency Erdem Mutaf said he was three months in South Sudan but managed to meet government officials including Vice President Taban Deng Gai to discuss matter regarding bilateral relationship between the two countries. They signed Memorandum of Understanding in many areas with the government of South Sudan. He went on saying that the government of Turkey is ready to support South Sudan government in...
A foot for thought

Ambassador’s week

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
Anna Nimiriano Editor in Chief Juba Monitor Interestingly, several Ambassadors have visited Juba Monitor from the beginning of this month up to today. Yesterday Chinese Ambassador to South Sudan Hua Ning made a historical visit to Juba Monitor as an honor for what the newspaper is doing in the country. We discussed a lot of positive issues that could develop media in the country; it is only that the general challenges of COVID -19 hindered development of media globally. Ambassador was positive about what Juba Monitor is doing during the...
error: Content is protected !!