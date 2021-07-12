The impact of civil servant’s salaries increment

Anna Nimiriano Editor in Chief Juba Monitor

Three days ago, President Salva Kiir Mayadit said he was going to increase salaries of civil servants by 100% in the 2021-2022 budgets. He said this statement when addressing the nation on the tenth Independence Day celebration after the Council of Ministers passed the financial year 2021/ 2022. It was good news to civil servants and would wait for the implementation of this announcement.

Some people may think that increment of salaries by 100% is a lot of money civil servants are going to receive. Many workers are receiving less than 1,000SSP increments of 100% cannot reach salaries of 2,000 SSP still it cannot improve their basic needs. Many people left jobs in government departments because of less salary which is not enough to cover for their basic need.

Those who are working in government institutions currently doing some extra work to survive, several of them involved in small businesses like selling tea, vegetables , fruits and others in the market or by the road sides apart from the work they are doing in government departments.

Economic crisis has affected the living standard of people in the country. Evenif the salaries were increased; still it would not cover the needs of civilians. Everything is expensive in the market although the rate of dollars has reduced in the black market. Traders donot trust government rates in the banks, some of them said these rates are temporary, for the months to come it would increase. Prices of items are not stables due to dollars inflations in the country.The little salaries had contributed to corruptions in the country. Top government officials have become corrupt because the salaries they are getting are not enough. Others left jobs with government they joined Organizations that pay them good salaries in dollars.

Further, government officials survive with the money from services, otherwise, how can they live with the little money they are getting at the end of themonth,which are also notregularly?Therefore, the government should implement the budget passed and make dollars rate go down in the country.

May God bless us all.