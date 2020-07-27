The IDPs in Lobonok are in dire need of help

Anna Nimiriano Editor in Chief Juba Monitor

According to media reports, there are currently Internally Displaced Persons [IDPs] from Lobonok Payam living in a dire humanitarian condition. They need immediate help. In addition to that, there were voices of the IDPs within the area saying that their properties were looted by government soldiers and women were raped by the same soldiers. All the above allegations were done by the soldiers belonging to the government according to the voices and report of people over the radio.

This situation should be resolved immediately. We cannot have IDPs by this time where government, Monitoring body for peace and others are struggling to end the outstanding issues for peace deal. In which the next step expected was that the government would bring South Sudanese refuges home from the neighboring countries.

This report of IDPs is making contradiction to what the government is planning in the country about peace and bringing refugees back to their various locations. It is unfortunate to displace our people by this time, instead of planning to end the matter of IDPs in the country. For how long shall people continue suffering from the hands of their own people in the country, it needs immediate action from the leadership. Those soldiers alleged to done such crimes must face the law; they cannot be left without being taken to the court. In the 2016 incident, soldiers raped women in Jebel area and other places, later on, some of them were punished and others were almost losing jobs. If government continues punishing them for the wrong doing, they will not continue with the same behavior.

Creating insecurity by this time is the failure of the authorities. Soldiers are under their mandate; they cannot displace citizens within the country if there is strong regulation. It was the weakness of the authorities, they are supposed to control soldiers in any unit, monitor their movement in any Payam. Lobonok had bad history in the country regarding the matter of displacement, rape and insecurity. What had occurred in 2016 in which houses were burned, people were killed is still in the hearts of the residents.

However, what is going on in the country is reflecting bad image of peace, let leaders take note on what is going on and bring the situation to normal, otherwise people need total peace in the country. Let us fight COVID -19 which is deadly disease globally not to add more problems that could take away the life of innocent people.

May God bless us all.