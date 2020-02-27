jubamonitor@yahoo.com
Thursday, February 27th, 2020
Opinion

The history written by the winners

Robin Saban

The spirit, dignity and the integrity of a nation measured with many different layers.

This is their history, heritage, and way of life, their customs, tradition and music, their traditional food, their religions and cultural differences.

When we take a look at the history of mankind, we can see over and over again that history has always been written by the winners.

The Republic of South Sudan is one of the nations that have won the fight to become a new and independent country after 50 years of war, which is the longest fight in the history of Africa.

Now let’s go back and ask some questions.

Who was the first South Sudanese to light the spark, the idea to start the fight and become an independent nation?
Who sang the first song at the front and who danced the first dance during the fight?
Who played the musical instruments and entertained the soldiers to give them a strong morale during the fight?
Who was the first fallen soldier in this fight?
Who was the first general at the front in this fight?
Who was the first fallen spiritual leader in this fight?
Who was the first fallen woman or the child who became a martyr in this fight?
What were and still are the songs that mothers whisper in the ears of their babies to send them to sleep?
Who was the first messenger running to the battle front bringing an important message to his comrade?

There are so many sad stories and dramas. There are funny stories too. There were many mistakes but many clever strategies which helped the South Sudanese to gain their independence from the north.   

There are so many fallen unknown soldiers. We might never know all their names but we cannot forget their struggle for the South Sudanese nation.

We might not have the answers to all of the above questions, but to remember them would be a great way for creating a memorial to become a national monument as a reference to all the above questions.

The history of Sudan and South Sudan is very rich and the land of East Africa is also holy as well as biblical.

This entire cultural richness does not only belong to the South Sudanese, it belongs to all humanity as well.

The history of the land of South Sudan should be treasured and protected in a national museum to be exposed for the South Sudanese nation. It should be in the text books in schools nationwide for South Sudanese kids so that they can be proud of their heritage, their ancestors, their heroes and then this national treasure can be shared with the whole world.

The creation of a national museum, a theatre and film academy, a music and dance center and a library for visual or written art forms as a national archive which would protect all the treasures of the nation is a fundamental corner stone of a nation. A nation without these foundations will become a tree without fruit.

The South Sudanese history should be written with pride and honor. This written history will be a road map for all generations as well as planting the seeds for the future generations to come.. If the nation does not protect its own history there will always be a missing link in the soul of the people of South Sudan. 

In conclusion, as the title indicates, “The History Written by the Winners” is imperative, no matter what we say or how we understand it. If the South Sudanese do not write their own history, “which I am sure they will and are doing”, someone else will write it for them and it will not relate to the reality of the nation at all, because others cannot write your history better than you.  

Until next article stay safe and god bless you all.

The author can be reached via email: robinsaban@hotmail.com/www.robinsaban.com or                                                                                
+43-699-172-76-649

Leave a Response

