The Great South Sudan Run 2021 successfully concluded

By Yiep Joseph

South Sudan marked her Tenth Independence anniversary with the Great South Sudan Run under the theme “let us run for better future of South Sudan”.

The Country celebrated her tenth anniversary with ten Kilometers race that attracted thousands of participates at Dr. John Garang Mausoleum under the direct facilitation of the Great South Sudan Run Association in Juba yesterday.

The event was attended by the First vice President for Governance Dr. Riak Machar Teny as the guest, Vice president Dr.Wani Igga, VicePresident Taban DengGhai, Vice president Nyandeng Garang, Minister of Defense Angelina Teny and other government Officials plus masses as a means to celebrate the tenth years of existence as an Independent country.

While addressing the gathering during the event, Dr. Machar appreciated the GreatSouth Sudan Run Association founders and organizers and urged them to carry the same initiative to all the states.

He appreciated all the citizens for their support toward peace and revealed that ten years in existence means a lot for South Sudan.

“The meanings of ten years are too many, when the child reaches ten years you can be able to send that child to bring you something at the shop, you can tell him or her to go to school alone” Riak said.

“Since we have reached ten years, our people are expecting a lot from us as leaders” he added.

He called on all the winners of the ten kilometers run to keep practicing and take the award as an important gift of their hard work.

Machar added that Marathon was important since it brought people from different states together and improved personal health.

Meanwhile, Vice President for Youths and Sports Cluster, RebeccaNyandengGarang appreciated the gathering and the Grate South Sudan Run Association for the initiative.

She called on the youths to participate in sports activities while embracing peace in their various places.

In his part, AyesheshimTekathe founder and facilitator of the GreatSouth Sudan Run Association thanked the almighty for his protection over citizens as they celebrated the tenth Anniversary.

“First and glory be to the Almighty under whose protection and mercy we have been among the blessed one to stretch our muscles in fifth great South Sudan race, a symbol of peace that is taking place at this place specially during the tenth Anniversary of the birth of South Sudan we glorify his name” Teka said.

He narrated that the Initiative was first made as an idea to help the famine affected people.

Since its establishment as one-time event for fund raising for the famine victims of our communities in 2017, this is the fifth event that Great South Sudan RunAssociation is conducting atthis very venue by picking public, giving prizes the winnings and thanking the leadership for their support and cooperation.

He also revealed that the initiative was meant to bring peace.

“In 2018 when the country was in conflict with itself, we pick and use running for peace reconciliation and healing as our theme to signify the prominence of peace” he added.

He revealed that there was need to bring peace and maintain it as a cornerstone and the need for working hard to build the Republic of South Sudan.

He said due to Covid-19, allparticipants were only from South Sudan from different States and theAdministrative Areas.

Teka revealed that the event was special because it carried a vey important theme“let us run for a better future ofSouth Sudan.

John CholAjang from Jonglei stateemerged as the winner for the male 10km racewhile Celina Agor from Central Equatoria became the winner for female 10km race.

The top twenty from both sides were awarded with trophies and token of appreciation in form of cash which was not disclosed.