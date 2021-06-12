the gallows for 13 yearsfor murder,found not guilty.

By Wek Atak Kacjang

A man who was allegedly accused of murder in 2008, spent 13 years in prisons awaiting death sentence, has been found not guilty and released from jail unconditionally.

Kenneth Kawonda Joseph spent the yearsat the Juba Central Prison where he appealed to the Court of Appeal.

Addressing Journalist, the Director of Juba Central Prison Lt. Gen Michael Malou Makuac asked Kenneth Kawonda Joseph, to forgive those who were behind his detention which turned out to be false.

The prison boss appreciated the42 years man for being cooperative with people during his dentation.

“Kenneth have been good andcooperating with his colleagues b since I came to Juba prisons in 2016, I found him in prison,I urge you to remain calm and start a meaningful life outside there, Makuac” told the released prisoner.

However,Kenneththanked the Director of prisons adding that he was happy since it had finally came to light that he was not responsible for the crime.

In 2008, the 42 years man was sentenced to deathfor allegedly murder, investigations had been going on ever since then andafter 13yearsin Jail he had been proved not guilty by the court of appeal.