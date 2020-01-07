The First Regional assembly speaker dies

By: Kuyok Abol Kuyok

The speaker of the first People’s Regional Assembly of the Southern Sudan autonomous region has passed on in Uganda last Saturday. Lubari Ramba was 84 years old.

The Southern Sudan Autonomous region was a region that existed in Southern Sudan between 1972 and 1983. It was established by the Addis Ababa agreement which ended the first Sudanese civil war.

The Region was abolished in 1983 by the administration of President Gaafar Nimeiry. The revocation of the Southern Autonomy was one of the causes of the second civil war which continued until 2005.

Born in Angolomu on Yei-Aba Road in Equatoria, Lubari Ramba went to Loka Intermediate (1948–1951) and Secondary (1952–1957), and he studied arts at the American University in Beirut, Lebanon (1958–1962), graduating with a BA and a diploma in teaching.

Lubari Ramba’s teaching career began before he went to Beirut. He started in Tonj Intermediate (1957–1958) and El Fasher and Omdurman Ahlia (1962–1964).

He was the private secretary for Clement Mboro, the minister of interior, and subsequently he worked for Gordon Muortat, Minister Public Works, Khartoum (1962–1966) and Evangelical Commercial Secondary School, Omdurman (1967–1969).

Politically, Lubari Ramba was a founding executive member of the SF Party in 1965 in Khartoum, and he was the party’s assistant secretary for organisation; he was also a senior member of the editorial board for The Vigilant.

Lubari Ramba was a SF delegate to the Round Table Conference in Khartoum (16-25 March 1965). In 1970, after President Nimeiry’s nationalisation policy, he was appointed as assistant director for sales of the former Mitchellcots Company, Port Sudan (May 1969-April 1972).

Following the Addis Ababa Agreement (AAA) of 1972, he became the first director of the Regional Ministry of Education, Juba (April 1972-July 1973).

He won a seat at the First People’s Regional Assembly, Juba, and was elected speaker for the first People’s Regional Assembly, Juba (15 December 1973–15 December 1975).

He resigned his speakership position over an alleged impropriety regarding the procurement of educational material while he was director of the Ministry of Education.

Committee cleared him, President Abel Alier recalled him into the HEC as the regional minister of public service and administrative reforms (July 1975-March 1978).

When investigation Lubari Ramba’s unionist and anti-Kokora stance made him unelectable in his constituency in the subsequent elections

He became a manager for Zairian and Ugandan Refugees Office, Juba (June 1981- October 1982), and he was a member of CUSS’s executive committee in December 1981.

After the re-division of the Southern Sudan, he settled in Mitika, his home village in Yei River District, as a coffee farmer (December 1982-September 1987).

As a member of the CUSS, Lubari Ramba opposed Kokora. In Yei he was subjected to security harassment, which forced him to travel to Khartoum.

He joined the SSPA (1985-1989) and co-edited The Guiding Star, an English language daily owned by the SSPA (October 1987-June 1989).

With Chief Issa Ahmed Fartak and Clement Mboro, Lubari Ramba was awarded a medal of political accomplishment in 1990. This award was an attempt to lure him into the regime.

He had two members of the junta in secondary schools in the 1960s. In the early 1990s he was chairman of the parents’ council at Maridi Boys’ Secondary School, Khartoum.

He lectured at El Nilein University, Omdurman (December 1991-November 1994); Aviation College, Khartoum North; and Omdurman Ahlia University.

Lubari Ramba joined hands with other leading Southern Sudanese politicians to revive USAP in the mid-1990s.

He was the party’s favourite successor to Hilary Logali, but he refused the offer and instead advised his colleagues to elect Joseph Ukell, the secretary general for the USAP’s leadership.

Lubari Ramba took up an academic position as an associate professor of English at the University of Bahr el Ghazal (1994–2002).

He eventually returned to South Sudan in 2002 and joined the SPLM, where he taught at the Institute of Development, Environment and Agricultural Studies (IDEAS) in Yambio.

He was appointed MP in the 2005 Southern Sudan Legislative Assembly (SSLA) in Juba. He soon returned to his farm in Mitika. He is the author of Origin and History of Kakwa, Kakwa Name System and Autobiography, (Nairobi: Sudan Centre, 2011), unpublished work Kakwa Language.

His full name is Lubari Ramba Lokolo Lumago.

Source: South Sudan; The Notable Firsts