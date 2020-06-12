The family of Petero Lomident Celebrates their dad’s Legacy

By Nema Juma

The family of Rev. Petero Lomindent Birikisuk are today remembering their father’s centenary. The late Rev. Petero who was born in 1920 and died in 2004, today marks 100 years.

The below group photo shows all those who have already died including Petero Lomindent with exception of two who are still alive among them Rev. Alison Yokwe and Rev. Alisa Petero.

The photo was taken decades ago during the ordaining to the pastors who later became senior priests of his church.

The group photo was taken to the place adjacent to St James Bari Church, then Bari Parish that opened its doors in 1920 and is the oldest church in the history of the whole South Sudan.

Earlier in life the late Petero Lomindent told his sons and children that the church was older than All Saints Church and Kator Church. “The church was initially grass thatched but l am now glad it is a well-built church near the national football ground and called Bari Parish Church,” the late Lomindent told his children then.