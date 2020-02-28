THE EXCHANGE RATE KEEPS SWINGING, THE CENTRAL BANK REMAINS QUIET

Barely days after the signing of the Revitalized Transitional Government of National Unity, something really subtle started showing up as far as the exchange rate is concerned. Firstly, the United States Dollars (USD) stumbled against South Sudanese Pounds (SSP). 100 USD was sold at 26,000 SSP before it fell further to 23,000 SSP. The madness kept going, unhinged. That rate rose up to a whooping 28,000 SSP and quickly up to 30,000 SSP and could get back to the initial 32,000 or even go beyond. So, who is really in the midst of the game? Are there currency brokers playing hide and seek with holders of forex, and the USD in particular? The Central Bank, the country’s monetary authority might know something that the public does not, but unfortunately no official communication is coming out pertaining to the dramatic exchange rate variations. While most exchange rates are set on the open foreign exchange market, the Central Bank as an independent financial arm of the government and the nation’s reserve system has the power to indirectly stabilize the exchange rate when it raises the federal funds rate. If there are forex brokers at this point in time, they should be regulated. This can be well effected when the government oversees such forex brokerage companies, enforces its regulations, and prosecutes outright fraudulent activities. If the authority to exercise their power was weakened, it must be strengthened because this is one of the ways the drama surrounding the exchange rate can be avoided. Also, imposing restrictions on currency exchange to government-approved changers, establishing fixed exchange rates and restricting the amount of currency that may be imported or exported could be of a colossal relevance. The main country’s monetary organization should also be mindful that brokers are taking advantage of the recent political change that happened in the country. So, if fluctuation rocks the exchange rate market, the Central Bank must act.