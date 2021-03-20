The ever-increasing use of charcoal as domestic fuel

By Amargira James Kadanya

The world at large is undergoing a serious energy revolution fuelled by the need to have more renewable energy sources for both industrial and domestic use, to combat climate change. Apparently, more countries are adapting the use of clean renewable domestic fuel for home consumption in order to protect the environment more.

As South Sudan, where do we lie along this wind of change as more nations ban the domestic use of non-renewable fuel? The rampant use of mostly wood and plant fuel comes in two formats; charcoal and firewood. Charcoal production, extraction and consumption in South Sudan represents a key livelihood activity for thousands of rural producers, a key economic activity in urban areas and lastly, a vital household energy input for the majority of urban South Sudanese. Rural dwellers mostly rely on firewood owing to their continued dependence on it to produce charcoal by burning the wood, selling it later on to make money.

The process of charcoal making is very unfriendly and harmful to the environment. It involves cutting down a large number of trees that are later on burnt in the absence of much air thus producing large amounts of Carbon monoxide gas. People involved in this activity are exposed to carbon monoxide poisoning which affects their respiratory systems and in the worst cases, causing untimely death. Having burnt the wood, a fairly black solid material is formed and packed into polyethene bags, and sold as the final product; charcoal. Looking deeply at the whole scenario from an environmental perspective, nothing is done completely to preserve its existence.

Trees are cut down in large numbers from vast forests and grasslands allover South Sudan. Numerous efforts have been put into action by various development partners and the government, all aimed at regulating the increasing use of charcoal and wood fuel. Combatting this problem involves direct engagement and dialogue with the charcoal burners and rural dwellers, the urban populace and the general public nation-wide. First of all, with thorough sensitization campaigns carried out to educate the public on the demerits of the rampant use of charcoal and firewood. More people will realize and appreciate the connection between climate change, desertification, massive deforestation and air pollution in direct relation to the use of charcoal.

The reasons as to why an increasing number of the populace is relying more on charcoal and firewood, as domestic household fuel, are vast and numerous. With the abundance of forest cover in rural areas of South Sudan, wood fuel was predominantly put into use basically for cooking purposes. Other household mid-sized purposes included; brick burning, brewing traditional alcohol and many others. Secondly, more and more rural and urban dwellers have turned to this business due to the worsening economic situation nation-wide, forcing many to burn charcoal to make money by selling it at higher prices in urban areas.

If at all the concerned parties particularly the government agencies concerned with protecting the environment came out clearly with cleaner and more reliable alternatives for wood fuel, the situation would improve in years to come. First of all, with the resumption of oil mining in the country, there should be an increase in the supply of clean natural gas to be used a cooking energy source. Secondly, reforestation campaigns ought to be initiated in rural parts of South Sudan to replace the lost plant cover, hence mitigating the effects of the looming climate change crisis and environmental degredation.