THE ECONOMY IS SET TO GROW WITH 334M USD

Breaking news is that IMF had injected 334 million USD into the economic growth, an indication of positivity that would stabilize the situation and bring down the dollar rate in the market. This is meant to make the local currency SSP stronger and appreciated and by large in the current economic doldrums. The Central Bank should be supported in its efforts to nurture the management of the funds as they did in the past by releasing in the local market through commercial banks and forex bureaus the weekly auctions had brought down the USD rate from the 600 mark to 400 currently. It is the duty of all stakeholders to play their role and ensure the available funds were put into proper use for the benefit of the country. If all were done well it is expected that within a short period of time the dollar rates will go down and possibly dwindle at around 100 mark for an SSP. This is very possible going by some reports that the black market dealers were not ready to throw in the towel, but understand the effect of the money if released in the market through auction. Briefcase and black-market operatives should not be given a chance or allowed to divert the good and profitable move intended by the Central Bank to tame and bring to reason(s) the marauding USD rates which had affected prices of basic commodities for the general public. With the move in the offing, authorities concerned should make it mandatory for the hiked prices to come down and be pocket friendly to consumers.This is one area which must be addressed because since the bank started taming the dollar market rates, traders continued to hike or maintain high prices pointing fingers at the USD rates even those who do not import goods. Central Bank should not relax its operations to tame the USD rates in the local market.