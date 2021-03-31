The Digital Avalanche [Part 3]

Robin SABAN

UPF Peace Ambassador. robinsaban@hotmail.com

In the last article, Digital Avalanche 2, we have touched on the current and the future job market and new possibilities.

In this article, I want to touch on the Big Data, Worldwide Web, Deep Web, and the Dark Web and their effect on our daily life.

Big Data

Big Data is a collection of data that are huge in volume, yet growing exponentially with time. It is data with such large size and complexity that none of the traditional data management tools can store or process it efficiently. Big data are also data but with huge size.

Why is big data analytics important? Big data analytics helps organizations harness their data and use it to identify new opportunities. That, in turn, leads to smarter business moves, more efficient operations, higher profits, and happier customers.

WWW WorldWide Web;

People around the world use only 5% of the web. That’s called Surface Web, Web safe Zone (WWW) and is only the tip of the iceberg.

The tip of the iceberg is the existing search engines, such as Google, Yahoo, Yandex, Bing, Social Media, e-Commerce, YouTube, Websites, Blogs, Wikipedia etc. that each of ususe on a daily basis.

The remaining 95% of the digital world is not used by many people and this digital world is divided into two-levels.

Deep Web;

The deep web contains Cloud Storage, Patent Data, Research Articles, Academic information, Government Resources, Legal Documents, Financial Records, Net- banking, Hidden Wiki, Subscription-only information, some organization-specific repositories, Medical reports among much other information.

Dark Web;

Dark Web contains, Onion Sites, Hidden Marketplaces, Anonymous Journalism, hackers, TOR-Encrypted sites, illegal information, and so on.





The above-mentioned information is about the Internet in general. The use of data is the basic foundation of the digital avalanche, and which kind of information can be found in the World Wide Web, Deep Web, and Dark Web.

In this digital age, data is the most powerful source to own and to have access to. But the question is, how this data will be used and for what purposes will it be used for.

As you can see the Worldwide Web and the digital world is like a twilight zone with endless possibilities. However, it can be very dangerous if data is not handled properly.



If all these data are not used for the common good of humanity, this digital information can be used to manipulate and blackmail individuals, businesses, governments, and institutions to gain unlawful interests. In other words, data are a secret weapon that can be used for good and for bad. If the dataused for bad intentions by the data owners becomes a kind of digital dictatorship, it will become very dangerous.

So, whoever owns the data will potentially have the power to dominate world-politics, the economy, digital economy as well as having access to information worldwide from the digital library. We hope that data owners will use these data for the good of human beings.

That’s why it is extremely important where datais stored and by whom it is controlled.

It is crucially important to protect all the data so that people with subversive intensions do not get their hands on it to use for their malicious intents whatever that might be.

Make no mistake about it, no single data gets lost. It is always somewhere stored or restored in some digital archive somewhere. When we delete or close our accounts orour messages, pictures, or social media accounts, our data is never completely erased or deleted. When it is needed, it might take some time, it is always traceable.

You can rightly ask why this matters in our daily life?

The answers are not that complicated, because wherever there is a human being, there is an economy. Every human being is a consumer and a customer. Today almost everyone is walking around with a cell phone and therefore somewhere out there someone else has access to your data. Almost all of us use our cell phone to do business, communicate, read our newspapers, listen to news, to music, and to use social media as well as entertaining ourselves.

Pretty much at every intersection, at the traffic lights, highways, train stations, airports, and many places for public use thereare cameras installed. We are watched, heard and even followed if it needs to be. As long as our mobile phone is active we can be listened to, or be located and when we surf on the internet to search what we are looking for, whether to buy, find music or a movie we are interested in, there is a phantom tracker spying on us. Even our mobile phone can count how many steps we walk each day and keep track of our pulse as well. The Artificial Intelligent algorithms are programmed to list and follow our interests, so that the next time we open our computer or mobile phone, the goods and services that we might be interested in appear on our screen as a point of interest for marketing and business purposes.

Not all digital control systems are that bad. It is all about where all this information and data will be used and for what purposes. If these digital and technological revolutions are used for the good of human beings, especially to bring more awareness to ecological responsibility and living in harmony with Mother Nature, then we should welcome it. But if it is used for manipulation with a bad intention, then that can be very sad in the name of humanity.

The digital avalanche is uncontrollable. It is here to stay and this digital evolution is not going to go away, therefore we need to make the best out of it in the name of humanity.

Until the next article The Digital Avalanche 4, stay safe and sound and God bless you all.