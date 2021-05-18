The Digital Avalanche 4

Robin SABAN UPF Peace Ambassador. robinsaban@hotmail.com

Digital Avalanche 4 is about how to embrace all these new changes coming in to our daily life.

The journey started with digital avalanche 1 about the new monetary system. The digital currency story continued with digital avalanche 2 about the current job market and the future of the new job possibilities. This was followed up with digital avalanche 3 that was all about the world-wide-web, including the dark web and deep web.Digital avalanche 4 is about how not to be scared by all these changes that will affect our lives and the advancing changes they will bring about for future generations.

In the new monetary and financial system things will be much more transparent. All incomes must be declared and taxed. Eliminating counterfeit banknotes, closing loopholes open for avoiding taxation and hard cash will be reduced to the minimum.

In the job market, AI technology has already taken over many jobs but it is creating new ones with great opportunities in much better working environments. Fewer work accidents, more efficient production, fewer mistakes, and many other great services for humanity.

About the data and how the data are used? Understanding the world-wide-web, the deep web, and dark web we must ensure that we know where all the data are stored, restored, how to protect the data, and how to make good use of it.

The Digital Avalanche with AI technology is here to improve our lives, our living quality, food and water sources, but most importantly, by using AI technology it will enhance the health industry making it more efficient and easier to access.

Until the mid-twentieth century, in any part of the world, people’s life expectancy was around 55 to 65. However, today people live longer with better quality of life because of better medicine, much better healthcare equipment, and hygienic food and water supplies, all thanks to new technologies and renewed energy sources.

New medical equipment and new medicines are being researched and are at the prototype stage for diseases that medical scientists want to find cures for.

The new AI technology is replacing fossil fuel products used in industryto bringbetterand renewable energy sources,such as solar and wind energy for improved air quality.

The fossil fuels energy sources served us for many years, but we did not have any other choice. We needed the energy to supply our demands. But by using fossil fuel energy we have caused huge damage to the natural environment, as well as to thousands of species in the plant and animal world. Now, with the new technology, we have discovered innovative and more efficient energy sources and slowly but surely, we are becoming less dependent on fossil fuel energy sources.

In conclusion, we should adapt and embrace the new technological changes positively. We would do well to prepare ourselves for the stability of our foundation andfor our educational systemswith the new upcoming technologies, products, and services. Taking on the changes is not that easy. At the moment people are losing their jobs but they have not yet been trained for the new jobs and are not ready for the new working conditions.

However, if we prepare people through training programs in the new AI technologies, it will provide new jobs in all areas such as renewable energy sources, agriculture, the health system and the educational system. As we embrace the changes we will soon be rewarded with a more positive and productive outlook in our lives.

Our hope is that all these changes will be used for the good of humanity and make our planet a better place to live.

I hope taking you on the journey of the Digital Avalanche, importance of the Block Chain Technology and AI technology was enjoyable and shed some light on our future and how this new technology will affect the next generation.

As the saying goes, Change is life and life is change.

Until the next article, stay safe and sound.

