THE CRACKDOWN THAT CRACKED

Topical Commentary

With Odongo Odoyo

People are being alarmed by some night patrols which are being carried out under the guise of cracking down on those who are not taking coronavirus preventive measures seriously. It is acceptable if the crackdown was being carried out in a civilized manner. In the last two days or so, there have been reports of night crackdowns, mostly in places that are frequented by visitors of different backgrounds. It is even made worse because some of the so-called leaders of the crackdown squad do not display their identities or force numbers. They appear to be very arrogant and do not listen to any reason (s).

I would wish to ask the authorities, particularly, vice president Hussein Abdelbagi Akol whose docket covers this deadly pandemic activity to come out and state to the country if and when he issued the night crackdown order. The exercise might help reduce the spread of the COVID-19, but the way it is being done might leave many innocent citizens seriously injured. If the exercise is really authorized by the government, then it should take the upper hand and bring both players to understand one another. The other side should not be seen to be out to score even with members of the public who could be ignorantly enjoying themselves unaware of the on-goings. It should be explicitly known that the exercise has been, authorized by the government and will be carried out at night just as it is being done during the day. Those carrying out the exercise should be in position to properly identify themselves.

This will help reduce advantage which would have been taken by some people with ill motives. We live in a world of people with different desires. Some live in the surroundings with criminal minds while others are forthright. Nobody knows whether the night crackdown targeting hospitality sector is a government or an individual set up which is meant to harass and solicit goodies from patrons. True, the preventive measures against coronavirus must be maintained and adhered to, but it has to be done through a properly coordinated order. No one has the mandate to wake up one morning and start encroaching on the peaceful well-being of the public without first alerting them of the reasons why the exercise was being taken.

The recent lockdown was properly communicated to the public. The same should be done by the night-crackdown. Even the country’s security apparatus is still piecing their plan of action to properly articulate the order. For sure, even the first time the lockdown was announced it was accompanied by curfew which we all believe is still in force or. The attitude of people not taking the exercise seriously is coupled by a number of personal attitudes of each individual, but the truth is that coronavirus is there and killing. Some agents should not take advantage of the situation and harass or terrorize innocent members of the public.