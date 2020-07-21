jubamonitor@yahoo.com
Tuesday, July 21st, 2020
Editorial

THE CORONAVIRUS BAN IS STILL ON AND MUST BE OBSERVED

It is unfortunate that some churches are illegally resuming services despite the ban placed by the government and which has not been lifted. It is illegal in itself for these churches to expose their faithful to danger which can only result in death since there is no cure for coronavirus. These churches which are doing so should understand the grave consequences that face the country and the world at large. Orders by authorities are given for specific reason(s). It cannot be bent at the will and whim of some individuals or group without adhering to the law of the land. Indeed there is the urge to hold prayers in churches but the question remains if it is time enough for this when the COVID-19 is sending shockwave throughout the world. God’s houses should be respected and should not be used when the treatment for the virus has not been found or identified. Right now people are living while following preventive measures to avoid infections. These ideal measures include wearing facemask, avoiding crowd, keeping social distance and keeping clean your environment. These are not too much to ask to save life, but why some people ignore the basic defeats all logics. Let churches take the lead until the situation improved health wise to ensure they are controlled by the preventive and protective measures for the benefit of the entire population. It is not yet a go free zone and the danger of COVID-19 is real. The number of cases tested and are negative seems to confuse people that they have reduced. The real situation is worse than that which meets the eyes. No amount of preventive measures should be taken for granted. The general population should heed to orders by the government and remain firm and committed in preserving the required health rules on the COVID-19.

