jubamonitor@yahoo.com
Monday, November 1st, 2021
HomeOpinionTHE COMFORT ZONE
Opinion

THE COMFORT ZONE

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitorNo tags
Robin SABAN UPF Peace Ambassador. robinsaban@hotmail.com

A person’s “comfort zone” is called that for a reason: It is comfortable and safe. However, your comfort zone can also be a place of stagnation and one that keeps you from seizing opportunities for growth just because it involves something unfamiliar.

It`s not easy to get a person out of their comfort zone because it is safe, cozy, warm, secure and there is pretty much not a lot to do. Why take any risk at all?

But the comfort zone can also be unproductive, not interesting and after a point it can become a very boring environment where the routines will make you lazy. Why would you need that? Laziness is not productive and in fact it is against human nature.

To get out of the comfort zone we must find A Compelling Reason.

Stepping out of our comfort zone can be difficult if we do not find a compelling reason to do so. Taking the time to think about what it could be like to take that first step is a good starting point. Marinate in that visual idea, or allow your thoughts to dwell long enough to build solid momentum that propels you into inspired action.

If anyone who is in the comfort zone wants to get out and is looking for a way to do this, they can make it into a habit to try out new things.

One must understand that no one can learn much or change things in one’s comfort zone. Regardless of our past experiences and attempts for doing anything such as business activities or other enterprises, in order to discover new ways to get things moving we must take risks. In life, the biggest risk is not taking any risk. We can be selective with our decisions but without any risk we can’t discover the core of the matter for stagnation.

There are countless books that have been written, lectures given, studies that have been done about getting out of the comfort zone, but there are numerous reasons why many people choose to remain in their comfort zone.

One of the most common reasons is the fear of losing what you already have.People think that making another wrong decision or betting on the wrong horse again could bring trouble so why bother to take another chance. Just let it be and play safe.

There are valid reasons for some people to stay in the comfort zone becauseunderstandably they feel that they have done their bit and want to be left alone not to pursue new endeavors. But this shouldn’t prevent those other people with the knowhow to give their time to mentor someone who is in need ofexpertise and could benefit from their experience.  

So, let’s find a way to get out of our comfort zone, let us take a risk and be selective, give a chance to newcomers to open up new pathways that can make a difference, tobe productiveand shine a light into the future. Being a role model can strengthen the community by showing that everyone can enjoy the fruit of sharing and that you do not have to live in fear of losing what you have.

Robin SABAN

UPF Peace Ambassador. 
robinsaban@hotmail.com

You Might Also Like

Editorial

KEEP GOING IS THE MAGIC WORD

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
Topical Commentary With Odongo Odoyo Odongo Odoyo When faced with a different situation in life the best encouraging word will always be “keep going. No matter how bad things are right now, no matter how stuck you feel, no matter how many days you have spent crying, no matter how many days you have spent wishing things were different, no matter how hopeless and depressed you feel. I promise you won’t feel this forever. Keep going”. I find solace and peace of mind in these words. This has enabled me...
Editorial

LANGUAGE IS EFFECTIVE TOOL FOR COMMUNICATION

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
The proposal to introduce three additional languages to supplement English as the communication tool in the country is an advantage which would boost trade in and outside the country. The expected Kiswahili, French and Turkish could be well balanced, although the latter is only spoken in Turkey. Kiswahili is mostly spoken in the Eastern African region and French is parts of African nations.  Priority if any should be given to what the majority of the population would benefit from instead of using funds that could be applied to other important...
Editorial

FREEDOM OF JUDICAIRY IS A SURE WAY TO JUSTICE

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
Topical Commentary With Odongo Odoyo Odongo Odoyo One thing which should be appreciated in the judiciary is the declaration and the introduction of mobile courts which should be extended to the ten states and the three administrative areas. There are reports that in some areas cases have been pending far too long which denied the parties involved the right to know what is wrong and what would follow. On this one, the judiciary has scored high points which would be hundred percent only if the program will work effectively. A...
Editorial

BUSINESSES ARE DWINDLING DUE TO TRAFFIC JAM

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
I hope someone in authority should listen to the voices of the people and do something about the Juba Bridge which has closed a lane and left only one working. There are business premises around the river which are experiencing nightmare due to lack of customers because of the traffic jam or snail’s pace which is making it impossible to cross in and out of the bride. Something need to be done and have vehicles move in orderly manner instead of being crowded and overlapping struggling to pass through. The...
error: Content is protected !!