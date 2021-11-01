Robin SABAN UPF Peace Ambassador. robinsaban@hotmail.com

A person’s “comfort zone” is called that for a reason: It is comfortable and safe. However, your comfort zone can also be a place of stagnation and one that keeps you from seizing opportunities for growth just because it involves something unfamiliar.

It`s not easy to get a person out of their comfort zone because it is safe, cozy, warm, secure and there is pretty much not a lot to do. Why take any risk at all?

But the comfort zone can also be unproductive, not interesting and after a point it can become a very boring environment where the routines will make you lazy. Why would you need that? Laziness is not productive and in fact it is against human nature.

To get out of the comfort zone we must find A Compelling Reason.

Stepping out of our comfort zone can be difficult if we do not find a compelling reason to do so. Taking the time to think about what it could be like to take that first step is a good starting point. Marinate in that visual idea, or allow your thoughts to dwell long enough to build solid momentum that propels you into inspired action.

If anyone who is in the comfort zone wants to get out and is looking for a way to do this, they can make it into a habit to try out new things.

One must understand that no one can learn much or change things in one’s comfort zone. Regardless of our past experiences and attempts for doing anything such as business activities or other enterprises, in order to discover new ways to get things moving we must take risks. In life, the biggest risk is not taking any risk. We can be selective with our decisions but without any risk we can’t discover the core of the matter for stagnation.

There are countless books that have been written, lectures given, studies that have been done about getting out of the comfort zone, but there are numerous reasons why many people choose to remain in their comfort zone.

One of the most common reasons is the fear of losing what you already have.People think that making another wrong decision or betting on the wrong horse again could bring trouble so why bother to take another chance. Just let it be and play safe.

There are valid reasons for some people to stay in the comfort zone becauseunderstandably they feel that they have done their bit and want to be left alone not to pursue new endeavors. But this shouldn’t prevent those other people with the knowhow to give their time to mentor someone who is in need ofexpertise and could benefit from their experience.



So, let’s find a way to get out of our comfort zone, let us take a risk and be selective, give a chance to newcomers to open up new pathways that can make a difference, tobe productiveand shine a light into the future. Being a role model can strengthen the community by showing that everyone can enjoy the fruit of sharing and that you do not have to live in fear of losing what you have.

