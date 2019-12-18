jubamonitor@yahoo.com
Wednesday, December 18th, 2019
Editorial

THE CHURCH AND THE FOLLY OF POWER

Power wrangle within the political spectrum sounds a really normal tradition, but it is exceptionally weird at churches, where clerics are expected to be humble and lead whenever they are called upon to do so. It has been unsurprising though to see members of a particular church stripping a missionary ordained by their superior. This could be because the promotion of such a figure was either politically motivated or, the ordained does not conform to some perceived cultural norms and values of the majority. That sound familiar with what has recently transpired within the Archdiocese of Juba after a group of clerics and laymen rejected the appointment of Stephen Ameyu Martin Mulla as Archbishop. The battle was made nastier after a reported case of fist fight among the church members. Misunderstanding happens within any organization but the way that misunderstanding is resolved is what makes or breaks an organization. It does not require a college degree for one to tell that the Archdiocese of Juba had a better and amicable way of settling their dispute without resorting to violence. Besides, they should have acknowledged the fact that the congregants look up to them for moral self-conduct, which calls for self-discipline. If the so-called men of God get involved in a physical confrontation in the name of power, what message are they sending their congregants and to the general public? Above all, what does that mean to the image and reputation of the church? A wise man once said “Nearly every man can stand adversary but if you want to see the true colour of a man give him power”. The Pope who appointed Ameyu from the Vatican knows his leadership capability. The folly of power is its delusional aspect, which knows no boundary and the institution one is in.

