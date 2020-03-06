The busiest Vice President of the week

By Nema Juma

As the first female to become a vice president, Vice President Rebecca Nyandeng De Mabior had been busy during the week as she held series of discussions with Ambassadors, delegates from United Nations and government officials from different ministries in her office.

She was sworn into office two weeks ago together with other vice presidents.

She is the Vice President in charge of Humanitarian, Gender, Youth and Social Welfare in the Government of National Unity.

Last week, the Head of the United Nations Mission in South Sudan met with VP Rebecca and they discussed the return of Internally Displaced Persons, sports and bilateral relationship between South Sudan and other countries.

She said that in their discussions they agreed to speed up the process of the return of IDPs before the start of the rainy season.

On the 29th, she received various communities converging on her residence to congratulate her on her appointment. She also met with the delegation from the National Dialogue.

She also met with the Olympic Committee headed by the Japanese Ambassador to South Sudan, Seiji Okada in her office over the course of the week.

VP Nyandeng also met with the German Ambassador Manuel Muller and they discussed matters of common interest to benefit the government and the people of South Sudan.

According to the Presidential Press Unit, they also discussed the importance of protection of humanitarian aid workers across the country, women representation and the importance of the culture.

On the 2nd March, the Fifth Vice President Hussein Abdelbagi Ayii visited VP Nyandeng at her residence; the two Vice Presidents discussed issues of the national importance.

Abdelbagi heads five ministries; Higher Education, Science and Technology, General Education, Instruction. Health, Public services and Human Resource Development and labour.

On 3rd, the delegation from the Ministry of Defense headed by the Chief of South Sudan Peoples’ Defense Forces Gen. Gabriel Jok Riak met with Vice President Rebecca Nyandeng.

She also met the Head of African Union in South Sudan Prof. Joram Mukama Biswaro, she also met with French Ambassador to South Sudan Marc Trouyet.

The former Governors visited the Vice president and encouraged her to work closely with President Kiir and the other Vice Presidents to move the country forward.

On Wednesday, the former Special Envoy to President Salva Kiir, Dr. Benjamin paid a courtesy call on the Vice President and applauded President Kiir on the bold decision for appointing the First Female Vice President in the history of South Sudan.

Previously she served as the Minister of Roads and Transport for the autonomous government of this country and as an Advisor to President Salva Kiir Mayardit and later was sacked.