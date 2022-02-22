jubamonitor@yahoo.com
Wednesday, February 23rd, 2022
HomeOpinionEditorialTHE BIRTH OF AFRICA’S LARGEST POWER PLANT
Editorial

THE BIRTH OF AFRICA’S LARGEST POWER PLANT

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitorNo tags

By Ngor Khot Garang [Guest]

Ethiopia last week began to generate electricity from its mega-dam which was bitterly disputed by the two neighboring countries.  The dam is said to be one of the greatest in Africa and a look into the future will quickly bring you into the conclusion that the dam will not only feed Ethiopia but iextend its helping hands to the rest of the African countries.  For years now, there have been repeated talks between these sisterly countries, Sudan, Egypt and Ethiopia over how the dam would affect the water level for the countries who share the Nile waters.  The Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam or GERD is expected to spur economic development not only for Ethiopia but for Africa as a whole. This could not be the taking of Sudan and Egypt as the birth of Ethiopian dam would affect the flow of the water. The point is clear and it must be noted that the three countries share the same goal and that is to build Africa. This continent has abundant and all that we have is enough to bring all the solutions that we seek overseas if only we believe in what we have. The Nile draws it water from Lake Victoria which has its hands in almost all the East African countries. These countries have shared the Nile for years and they have been in peace with each other. This means that the Nile is enough for all of us if the member countries choose not to bite more than they could chew.  To bring these two countries into the table, Sudan and Egypt that lies downstream. There is no doubt, they entirely depend on the Nile for irrigation and drinking water. The worry here is that should Ethiopia’s dam reduce the water level, then it would greatly affect the economic development of these two countries.  But this is not a zero sum game where one party wins and the other loses. There is no any African country that will bring another African country down just to suit their own interest. The move taken by Ethiopia was bold and it was not easy to execute but Ethiopia know where to stop and where to go. The dam will not bring down the other countries, it must have been made to raise the African flag that has been down for years.

You Might Also Like

Editorial

TH ISSUE OF WILDFIRE IMPLORES AN ATTENTION

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
The wildfire that sent seven women to their early graves and left one with injuries must be treated as a national concern. The fire is believed to have started from a cattle camp called Anyoor and went on to Amending, Cuei-cok of Rumbek. The same report had it that two other women had earlier been burned to death in the same area and that was the end of their lives as they were unlucky to escape the inferno last month.  In this situation, there is dire need that something must...
Editorial

FACTORS AFFECTING SCHOOL CHILDREN

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
By Akol Arop Akol (Gust) Odongo Odoyo With recent reports after the conclusion of primary eight examinations, it is said that some didn't sit. Every year children who sit for final examinations are less compared to the ones registered in candidate classes such as primary eight and senior four. This means the number of students who fill forms reduces during time of Examinations. Recent reports made it clear that Over 3,000 pupils in the upper Nile region did not sit because of some issues that comprise environmental factors and insecurity....
Editorial

KILLING WITHOUT JUSTICE

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
In developed countries, the death of one person in an illegal way (or uncalled for death) can draw the attention of the public. If a person is killed by an unknown gunman, assassinated or unlawfully arrested, tortured and jailed, the advocates, activists and the public come out to condemn the act and call for Justice. Why do they do that? It is because they understand the value of humanity, and that everyone deserves a right to live. They know that money, cars, houses or even gold cannot be compared with...
Editorial

EMBARGO SHOULDN’T BE THE AXIS OF PEACE AGREEMENT

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
By Malek Arol Dhieu (Guest) Get reminded that this unbreakable rope being pulled by the United Nations Security Council and the Revitalized Transitional Government of National Unity is nothing other than another setback for the citizens. The rope became fully stretched this week when the RT-GoNU released a series of talks against the arms embargo, mentioning that it would graduate the unified forces with sticks to show the UNSC that the arms embargo can be overcome. This worsened yesterday (Wednesday) when the Ambassador of the European Union, Christian Bader pinched...
error: Content is protected !!