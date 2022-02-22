THE BIRTH OF AFRICA’S LARGEST POWER PLANT

By Ngor Khot Garang [Guest]

Ethiopia last week began to generate electricity from its mega-dam which was bitterly disputed by the two neighboring countries. The dam is said to be one of the greatest in Africa and a look into the future will quickly bring you into the conclusion that the dam will not only feed Ethiopia but iextend its helping hands to the rest of the African countries. For years now, there have been repeated talks between these sisterly countries, Sudan, Egypt and Ethiopia over how the dam would affect the water level for the countries who share the Nile waters. The Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam or GERD is expected to spur economic development not only for Ethiopia but for Africa as a whole. This could not be the taking of Sudan and Egypt as the birth of Ethiopian dam would affect the flow of the water. The point is clear and it must be noted that the three countries share the same goal and that is to build Africa. This continent has abundant and all that we have is enough to bring all the solutions that we seek overseas if only we believe in what we have. The Nile draws it water from Lake Victoria which has its hands in almost all the East African countries. These countries have shared the Nile for years and they have been in peace with each other. This means that the Nile is enough for all of us if the member countries choose not to bite more than they could chew. To bring these two countries into the table, Sudan and Egypt that lies downstream. There is no doubt, they entirely depend on the Nile for irrigation and drinking water. The worry here is that should Ethiopia’s dam reduce the water level, then it would greatly affect the economic development of these two countries. But this is not a zero sum game where one party wins and the other loses. There is no any African country that will bring another African country down just to suit their own interest. The move taken by Ethiopia was bold and it was not easy to execute but Ethiopia know where to stop and where to go. The dam will not bring down the other countries, it must have been made to raise the African flag that has been down for years.