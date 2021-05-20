jubamonitor@yahoo.com
Thursday, May 20th, 2021
HomeOpinionEditorialTHE BELL HAS BEEN RANG ON GOLD DIGGERS
Editorial

THE BELL HAS BEEN RANG ON GOLD DIGGERS

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitorNo tags

Topical Commentary

With Odongo Odoyo

Odongo Odoyo

Gold diggers who have been darling of tax manipulation must have gone back to the drawing board after a stern warning by President Salva Kiir Mayardit that they should not in any way interfere with the National Revenue Authority (NRA) while discharging their duties which among them is non-oil revenue tax collection. The head of state promised that he will personally be in the forefront of ensuring that NRA did its work freely and independently. It is a clear indication that he has long been aware of the difficulties NRA among other state institutions have been facing in the name of manipulations mostly by politicians. True the tax collection body can do better if not manipulated and intimidated by those wheeler dealers who are fond of using the names of high offices. Now that they have been told the head of state to desist their activities and let the institution work, would they be crafting another plan to make the work of NRA easy and without thorns on the way to progress from one stage to the other.  There are all positive indications that if properly nurtured the non-oil revenue might come of being and surpass revenue generated by the oil sector. It has and continue to be the wish of the citizens that agricultural sector was boosted and given priorities to generate revenue which could supplement the earnings already being experienced. The world oil market is still dwindling and when it will catch is not known. This is why other sectors which can be used to boost the revenues being earned should be prioritized and given full support to that effect. The head of state has come up in full support of the NRA just like he does to other revenue generating public and private institutions. It would be ideal for politicians and public servants to support his cause without thinking of their own gain but that of the whole country. It must be agreed that there have been so many negative reports from the non-oil sector that may be true or not but what is important is that a new chapter has been set and that new chapter needs the contribution and participation of all without others having two legs apart. They must stand attention and together walk the talk that is required in the country’s economic growth. A long wal must start from somewhere. This control in the NRA will make the work of those charged easy and free. The country need them to account and be transparent in what they are doing. The citizens want to hold them accountable and they should not be given any chance to point fingers at other people who are not in their line of duty.This is why the directive and order by the president is important since it will have them in their own duty responsibilities which would see them come out clean or be tasked to explain their shortfalls to the general public.

You Might Also Like

Editorial

KILLINGS IN ABYEI SHOULD COME TO AN END

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
The killing which can be correctly termed as massacre of innocent people must be stopped in the Abyei Administrative Area. Time and again reports have come into being that some Sudan forces from Misseriya have formed habit of carrying out killings by guns when whether by design or not but there are strong indications that these killings are done for a purpose which spread wide to the extent touching even on the UN deployed peace mission. How true, is something which need to be verified by the right authorities. The...
Editorial

IS IT POSSIBLE FOR YOUTH TO OVERRUN A POLICE STATION

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
It is un-imaginable that armed youth could overrun a police station and get away with sophisticated weapons which were in the hands of the security officers. How is this possible unless there is some lapse and disorder in the security system. How can youth be armed and pointblank invade and attack a government security unit. This is what happened in Lakes State and which has been confirmed by the state government. In Western Equatoria’s Maridi County, unknown gunmen raided a military installation killing two officers and a civilian at the...
Editorial

The Digital Avalanche 4

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
Robin SABAN UPF Peace Ambassador. robinsaban@hotmail.com Digital Avalanche 4 is about how to embrace all these new changes coming in to our daily life. The journey started with digital avalanche 1 about the new monetary system. The digital currency story continued with digital avalanche 2 about the current job market and the future of the new job possibilities. This was followed up with digital avalanche 3 that was all about the world-wide-web, including the dark web and deep web.Digital avalanche 4 is about how not to be scared by all...
error: Content is protected !!