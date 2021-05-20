THE BELL HAS BEEN RANG ON GOLD DIGGERS

Topical Commentary

With Odongo Odoyo

Odongo Odoyo

Gold diggers who have been darling of tax manipulation must have gone back to the drawing board after a stern warning by President Salva Kiir Mayardit that they should not in any way interfere with the National Revenue Authority (NRA) while discharging their duties which among them is non-oil revenue tax collection. The head of state promised that he will personally be in the forefront of ensuring that NRA did its work freely and independently. It is a clear indication that he has long been aware of the difficulties NRA among other state institutions have been facing in the name of manipulations mostly by politicians. True the tax collection body can do better if not manipulated and intimidated by those wheeler dealers who are fond of using the names of high offices. Now that they have been told the head of state to desist their activities and let the institution work, would they be crafting another plan to make the work of NRA easy and without thorns on the way to progress from one stage to the other. There are all positive indications that if properly nurtured the non-oil revenue might come of being and surpass revenue generated by the oil sector. It has and continue to be the wish of the citizens that agricultural sector was boosted and given priorities to generate revenue which could supplement the earnings already being experienced. The world oil market is still dwindling and when it will catch is not known. This is why other sectors which can be used to boost the revenues being earned should be prioritized and given full support to that effect. The head of state has come up in full support of the NRA just like he does to other revenue generating public and private institutions. It would be ideal for politicians and public servants to support his cause without thinking of their own gain but that of the whole country. It must be agreed that there have been so many negative reports from the non-oil sector that may be true or not but what is important is that a new chapter has been set and that new chapter needs the contribution and participation of all without others having two legs apart. They must stand attention and together walk the talk that is required in the country’s economic growth. A long wal must start from somewhere. This control in the NRA will make the work of those charged easy and free. The country need them to account and be transparent in what they are doing. The citizens want to hold them accountable and they should not be given any chance to point fingers at other people who are not in their line of duty.This is why the directive and order by the president is important since it will have them in their own duty responsibilities which would see them come out clean or be tasked to explain their shortfalls to the general public.