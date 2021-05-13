The author of our misdeeds is history

By Malek Arol Dhieu

history does not grow old and die but gradually loses its core meaning as time goes on. People think their misdeeds would go undocumented but history is a silent writer of every decision and action a person takes in life. Imagine, if what happened more than 2000 years ago when the world was unsophisticated still is read today in the modern histories of the world, how about what happens today when specialists in history are found in every society? Believe me, a lot of people who are tasked of leading the societies will surprisingly find their names recorded in the history of the nation as a consequence of their unending misdeeds. Even some historians who convolute histories to favor wealthier misdeed doers will have their names authored by the history, let alone those who drive flagged cars by day and plump prostitutes by night. Free from the sight of histories and its cameras are those whose decisions affect not the whole nation but those who are called the country’s decision makers always stay at the watch of the history even at night. The question then begs; whose misdeeds is the history authoring? It first commences with the misdeeds of the crude decisions that led to the fatal rebellions that depopulated the country, therefore shallowing the forthcoming census, then come the misdeeds of the state and county authorities that understand communal conflicts as sources of their wealth and not sources of their setbacks, and lastly, come the misdeeds of chiefs and spear masters who encourage and bullet-proof gelweng youths by magical powers to stage raiding attacks and come back uninjured. These misdeeds are somehow sealed by the Revitalized Peace Agreement but the misdeeds of the enemies of peace must find themselves at the bottom of the country’s history as the long suffering of the citizens commands so. Though the history compromises the misdeeds of everybody, it will never compromise those of the corrupt individuals and unknown gunmen who never go to Addis Ababa, Ethiopia or any other country to sign peace that put an end to corruption and unknown gun man, respectively. I want the Heaven and Earth to hear me and the history to make unknown gunmen known and corrupt individuals caught and taken to justice for trials. Now that the signed peace has shone all the hiding corners that the unknown gunmen have no places to hide, why can’t unknown gunmen search for another job instead of continuing killing the survivors of conflicts? It has also lit the torch of law in that whoever misuses public funds inappropriately must find him/herself in the center of justice to vomit all resources ill-gotten.Our misdeeds are numerous that one cannot finish mentioning but one thing about the case is that, the history has an inkless pen and countless agents thatindefatigably jot down our daily misdeeds. As true as the information that what we do at night is even more sinful than what we do at day time, the history will spare nobody’s misdeeds, but I always hold the view that the history’s judgement and that of God are too torturous to tolerate, and that, we need to completely turn away from wrongdoing so that we are thrown at the edges of fire on the judgement day to burn one-sidedly. If I were an angel, I would spot who to stop flooding the history with misdeeds, but because I am a human, I fear being skinned alive. All I can afford is talking to the history to continue authoring our misdeeds.

The author is a medical student, University of Juba

He can be reached at malengaroldit@gmail.com or +211922332811.