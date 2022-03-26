jubamonitor@yahoo.com
Sunday, March 27th, 2022
HomeA foot for thoughtThanks to God
A foot for thought

Thanks to God

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitorNo tags
Anna Nimiriano Editor in Chief Juba Monitor

There are many reasons you can thank God for, it is because He is the one who created you, some people may say their parents were the ones who gave birth to them. They don’t know it was the plan of God to have them born in this world.

 Others thought you can thank God if you achieved something good in your lives, have a newborn in the family, build a good house, get a job and so many others you can mention under this topic.

In the funeral place, many Christians use to pray, for example, they say such kinds of prayers. Thank you God for the lives of our sisters or brothers in this world, they are not among us, we believe that they are with you in Heaven. Father put their souls in eternal life.

That is a good prayer but in the morning before you start any activity, thank God for keeping you alive while others have left this world. Many people slept and didn’t wake up alive. It happened several times in our communities and families that somebody slept well, and died at night without the notice of the family members.

Thus, it is important to put God ahead of everything because He is the one protecting us in our daily activities. Anything you achieve thank God for it. Sometimes you may think it is your struggle but you don’t know in the process of planning and doing the work, God had put a hand that is why you succeeded.

However, let us thank God every day for the lives He has given to us and the work we are doing daily.

 In the evening, you should also thank God for His protection to you during the daytime.  In the morning you continue, and let it become like daily food you are eating.

If you use God’s protection, you cannot do anything besides Him. You can pray in any language you know, God can hear you. We can also pray to our country South Sudan for its protection as well as our leaders so that they lead us in the way God wants us to live.

May God bless us all.

You Might Also Like

A foot for thought

Traditional way of solving problems

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
Anna Nimiriano Editor in Chief Juba Monitor Sometimes it is good to remember the way people solve problems in traditional manners. For example, there are problems between husband and wife or neighbors, how did people solve them during those years or in rural areas? In other places, there are no governments and laws to guide people to solve problems, but each tribe has ways on how to tackle issues pertaining to family affairs and the community at large.  It was working very well and people respect what had been put...
A foot for thought

Are elections possible in 2023?

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
Anna Nimiriano Editor in Chief Juba Monitor This question was asked due to information published in the newspapers saying that “African Union and other key players are in Juba to access and engage stakeholders concerning the preparation for a permanent constitution-making process that would lead to free and fair elections next year“. The follow-up being made by African Union is okay, on the side of the citizens and some stakeholders, there were no problems. The challenges are with some political parties. Last year when President Salva Kiir Mayardit said South...
A foot for thought

SPLM-IO boycotts ceasefire meeting

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
Anna Nimiriano Editor in Chief Juba Monitor In the report published yesterday in the newspaper, it said that Sudan People’s Liberation Movement-In Opposition (SPLM-IO} boycotted the meeting organized by the Ceasefire Monitoring body. The reason given was that the forces of SPLM-IO were attacked by SSPDF which is why they refused to attend the meeting.  It was unfortunate to hear about such kind of situation which led to the failure of a meeting that was going to produce fruitful results for the welfare of this country. We cannot continue fighting...
A foot for thought

Sports premises in the areas are important

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
Anna Nimiriano Editor in Chief Juba Monitor Yesterday the Ministry of Youth and Sports called for the immediate evacuation of sports premises by illegal occupation. It was a very important call from the Minister; I hope those who occupied sports premises in the areas within Juba must evacuate. This is not the first time such a call was made in public places to those who occupied the premises. The question is what could happen to the spaces that had been used by churches, are those to be evacuated or it...
error: Content is protected !!