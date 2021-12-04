jubamonitor@yahoo.com
Saturday, December 4th, 2021
HomeOpinionEditorialTHANK YOU ALL FOR HEARTLY MESSAGES
Editorial

THANK YOU ALL FOR HEARTLY MESSAGES

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitorNo tags

On Wednesday this week Juba Monitor celebrated its eleventh anniversary since hitting the streets in the capital city. Indeed it was a ceremony worth and befitting the struggle this newspaper and others took to shape the right destiny of the media industry together with all stakeholders which can only be achieved collectively. Honestly, there were so many congratulatory messages received and each of them meant well for the growth of the newspaper and the entire media industry in the country. The readership and advertisers are always our priority of and by investing on our staff for the production quality and balanced work being given maximum attention. In our messages we meant well to everyone and appreciate them for their contribution in one way or the other. There will soon come a time when all those who sent their friendship messages will be published. For now let them truly know and understand that they are honestly appreciated for walking with us this far. We trust the future hold more to be done together for the still to be tapped success. But as always one’s success is another’s failure. Not all celebrated the long journey Juba Monitor had walked this far. There are those with discontents, but as is the norms, one cannot satisfy everyone, therefore, we should be judged on our professionalism. To this we thank God, the board of directors, the management and the entire staff who are making sure that we move on everyday under whatever circumstances. The open door policy and tolerant atmosphere are the yard-stick to measure the success of this newspaper which is and remained one of the key housed of journalism in the country. Let us join hands together to build a formidable media industry geared towards keeping watch or being a mirror on behalf of the common-man. It is the duty of the media to bridge the gap and put on toes public service providers.    

You Might Also Like

Editorial

One man meat is another man poison

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
Topical Commentary With Odongo Odoyo Odongo Odoyo (By Atimaku Joan-Guest) When it comes to what has made it possible for most of the successful people or failures in life, I make no assumption of what their path/aid, thought, focus and resilience are because it has come to my table that everyone has a different challenge or the challenges might be the same but requires different solutions depending on individual discoveries. It is quite obvious that everyone has had a dream for the future but have you ever wondered of how...
Editorial

Failure is not the end, it is good to wait to try again

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
By Odongo Odoyo I was deeply engrossed, reading the past story of the late Tom Mboya one of the gallant sons of Kenya’s independent struggle as written by David Goldsworthy was a short text but with rich and well-nourished fundamental to the growth and continuity of life and more so for those in politics. It gave me an insight of some few thinking. One even if you mean well and someone think you are wrong you cannot change his thinking. Then it is impossible to please everybody. So, in most...
Editorial

WHY SHOULD MINISTERS SNUB HOUSE SUMMONS

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
Reports that six ministers snubbed house summons taste bitter in the mouth because of their action. They were required to address important issue in the name of flood and hunger of those affected after being called by parliamentarians to do so sometime back. Their appearance was planned and they knew when they were required to update the country. It is strange that they decided that they would not be there for the work they have been appointed to do. The cabinet is a policy making organ which gives the green...
error: Content is protected !!