jubamonitor@yahoo.com
Wednesday, February 23rd, 2022
HomeOpinionEditorialTH ISSUE OF WILDFIRE IMPLORES AN ATTENTION
Editorial

TH ISSUE OF WILDFIRE IMPLORES AN ATTENTION

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitorNo tags

The wildfire that sent seven women to their early graves and left one with injuries must be treated as a national concern. The fire is believed to have started from a cattle camp called Anyoor and went on to Amending, Cuei-cok of Rumbek. The same report had it that two other women had earlier been burned to death in the same area and that was the end of their lives as they were unlucky to escape the inferno last month.  In this situation, there is dire need that something must be done before it is too late. Going by the given figures, nine women cannot be lost within few days and everything is just left in the hand of fate. What about the other women whose mean of survival is from the sales of firewood that they would later sell to support their families? The whole issue should be served in one plate and let everyone have a taste of it. The state government is always tasked to take care of the citizens. This means that the source of the fire must be traced and the culprits be brought to book. The state government must form the committee to look into the matter and whoever the law finds to have been behind the fire must be fined and punished to deter them from lighting fire that would later go on to claim the lives of innocent civilians. Women are not the only potential victims of fire, children are also included because most of the mothers would ask their little sons and daughters to help them in the collection of woods for cooking. What if these children were caught with their mothers in the bush? This would be really devastating. To prevent future fire outbreaks, action must be taken today to ensure that such incidents are prevented from happening.

You Might Also Like

Editorial

THE BIRTH OF AFRICA’S LARGEST POWER PLANT

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
By Ngor Khot Garang Ethiopia last week began to generate electricity from its mega-dam which was bitterly disputed by the two neighboring countries.  The dam is said to be one of the greatest in Africa and a look into the future will quickly bring you into the conclusion that the dam will not only feed Ethiopia but iextend its helping hands to the rest of the African countries.  For years now, there have been repeated talks between these sisterly countries, Sudan, Egypt and Ethiopia over how the dam would affect...
Editorial

FACTORS AFFECTING SCHOOL CHILDREN

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
By Akol Arop Akol (Gust) Odongo Odoyo With recent reports after the conclusion of primary eight examinations, it is said that some didn't sit. Every year children who sit for final examinations are less compared to the ones registered in candidate classes such as primary eight and senior four. This means the number of students who fill forms reduces during time of Examinations. Recent reports made it clear that Over 3,000 pupils in the upper Nile region did not sit because of some issues that comprise environmental factors and insecurity....
Editorial

KILLING WITHOUT JUSTICE

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
In developed countries, the death of one person in an illegal way (or uncalled for death) can draw the attention of the public. If a person is killed by an unknown gunman, assassinated or unlawfully arrested, tortured and jailed, the advocates, activists and the public come out to condemn the act and call for Justice. Why do they do that? It is because they understand the value of humanity, and that everyone deserves a right to live. They know that money, cars, houses or even gold cannot be compared with...
Editorial

EMBARGO SHOULDN’T BE THE AXIS OF PEACE AGREEMENT

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
By Malek Arol Dhieu (Guest) Get reminded that this unbreakable rope being pulled by the United Nations Security Council and the Revitalized Transitional Government of National Unity is nothing other than another setback for the citizens. The rope became fully stretched this week when the RT-GoNU released a series of talks against the arms embargo, mentioning that it would graduate the unified forces with sticks to show the UNSC that the arms embargo can be overcome. This worsened yesterday (Wednesday) when the Ambassador of the European Union, Christian Bader pinched...
error: Content is protected !!