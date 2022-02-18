jubamonitor@yahoo.com
Friday, February 18th, 2022
News

Tetanus vaccination campaign kicks off in Aweil

By Hou Akot Hou

Volunteers’ teams from the Ministry of Health in Northern Bahr el Ghazal on Wednesday launched a tetanus vaccination campaign in Aweil with vaccine carriers looking for young women and girls.

Expanding Program for Immunization, EPI, Ngong Chan says they are targeting over 2,000s beneficiaries against the disease.

“We are expecting everyone, among the young ladies and women, to be immunized. The campaign is  to cover areas in and around Aweil and 5 counties of the state and as many people might be having stereotypes such as ones on Covid-19 that one is one’s problem. He noted.

Achol Unguec, is a resident of Nyalath on his trip to Aweil and was delightful on hearing the vaccination.

“In our places in the farming sites such as Yithpabol, Nyanlath. We never get such free vaccines. I am happy for receiving it here and I will ask the people doing this to extend it though the fear of distance of reaching out to us there” she cautions.

The Ministry of health, MOH and its partners have been working relentlessly to ensure that the immunization program reach the needy people. Though the health workers decry the pay during the work assigned to them.

