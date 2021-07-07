Anna Nimiriano Editor in Chief Juba Monitor

The tenth anniversary of South Sudan will carry some activities according to the information published in the newspapers and invitation received by Juba Monitor. Those activities were out from the national celebration which is not going to take place. Among them is Great Run South Sudan; mainly is a sports activity for peace, because sports unite people from various places. According to the information, there are centers for registrations around Juba City, which means people are ready to run. What is not clear from the organizers was how many people were registered in Juba and in the states.

How many males and females were registered to participate because public need to be updated before the date of the event, to raise the moral of people who are preparing for the event.

Keeping data would help the organizers to evaluate the activity and help them to organize better one next year. For example, how many countries are going to participate in the event?

The second activity was an advertisement from MED BLUE that said that they will make discounts offer on COVID -19 testing for the period of two weeks starting today 7th ofJuly, 2021. Charges for South Sudanese is 11,000 SSP and foreigners USD 50 only. Nevertheless, the management wished happy Independence to the people of South Sudan. They are supposed to offer free testing of COVID- 19 on 9th, the rest of the days would be payable because it is a business entity .

The third activity was from Anywaa Community in Juba, they are going to celebrate the Day under the Theme: “Spirit of Comradeship”to remember their long comrade in struggle and referendum for the Independence of South Sudan.”The programme is going to take place on 9th at Presbyterian Church of South Sudan, Anywaa Congregation.

It is celebration for joy and happiness, giving thanks to God for protecting people of South Sudan up to this year.

However, many people are eager to celebrate Independence Day since it has been pushed from year to another for more than two years without genuine reasons. Celebration of Independence is important to the citizens of the nation. They will remember a lot of things that took place in the country before and after the Independence. And will continue asking God to do better and protect people of South Sudan.

May God bless us all.